On November 8, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra will face Nicholas Ukachukwu of the APC and 14 others seeking his position in the state's governorship election

Soludo, the APGA candidate, was elected on November 6, 2021, and sworn in on March 17, 2022; he will conclude his first term in March 2026

Legit.ng reports that only five of the 16 gubernatorial hopefuls participating in the November 8, 2025, election can be said to be major contenders

Awka, Anambra state - The 2025 Anambra governorship election holds on Saturday, November 7.

Legit.ng reports that the political atmosphere in the state has rapidly intensified with Nicholas Ukachukwu, the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and other major candidates putting finishing touches to swing votes, using factors that could influence the democratic exercise and shape the outcome.

Anambra voters are prepared for the highly anticipated governorship election amid anxiety.

Why APC could pull unexpected victory

In this report, Legit.ng looks at three reasons the APC may, for the first time, emerge victorious in Anambra state.

1. Growing federal influence

The APC has already stunningly emerged victorious in Edo state. Hence, its growing influence can impact the Anambra election through various mechanisms, though outcomes are also heavily determined by other factors, including the independent choices of voters and the actions of the opposition.

The current APC National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, had expressed the party's determination to secure more electoral victories and expand its influence across Nigeria.

During his acceptance speech in July 2025, Prof. Yilwatda pledged to work diligently to unite and expand the party.

He said, according to The Nation:

"We are all mechanics of this vehicle, the APC, and together, we will fix it and drive it to our destination."

Although Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo is an open supporter of President Bola Tinubu, the Nigerian leader's party is actively looking to democratically displace him (Soludo) from power.

2. APGA supporters' discontent

In June, Peter Madubueze described the nearly two decades of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) controlling the Anambra state governorship as a “waste”.

Guardian noted Madubueze's displeasure.

Madubueze, a former member of the house of representatives for Anambra East and West federal constituency, expressed regret that the many years Anambra politicians' support for APGA and its governorship candidates had been 'a complete disaster characterised by huge political deceit'.

3. Strategic grassroots mobilisation

During the electioneering, the APC in Anambra state launched a grassroots-driven campaign strategy.

The basis for this, Legit.ng gathered, was to empower everyday community members and volunteers to be the primary force behind the APC's mission.

The party's stalwarts have said this has helped build genuine relationships rooted in shared values.

