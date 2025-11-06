On November 8, Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra will face Nicholas Ukachukwu of the APC and 14 others seeking his position in the state's governorship election

Soludo, the APGA candidate, was elected on November 6, 2021, and sworn in on March 17, 2022; he will conclude his first term in March 2026

Legit.ng reports that only four of the 16 gubernatorial hopefuls participating in the November 8, 2025, election can be said to be major contenders

Awka, Anambra state - Electorate in Anambra state will go to the polls on Saturday, November 8, to decide who governs them in the next four years.

Legit.ng reports that the off-cycle governorship election appears to be shaping up as a battle of influence among powerful politicians, wealthy entrepreneurs, and political movements contending to define the future of Anambra’s governance.

The 16 candidates vying for the election, including the incumbent, Charles Soludo, have taken their campaigns to the nooks and crannies of the prominent southeast state. They are depending on loyal grassroots operatives, political networks, and financiers, the combination of which may determine who occupies the Government House in Awka.

Anambra election 2025: Reasons APGA could emerge victorious

As Nigerians focus on the Anambra election 2025, Legit.ng spells out why the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) remains the candidate to beat in the off-season poll.

1) Purported performance record and incumbency advantage

APGA is the favourite to win the 2025 Anambra state gubernatorial election.

From indications, the stars are aligned with Governor Soludo as he is praised by several political stakeholders for 'restoring safety and revitalising the healthcare' in Anambra state.

2) Strong grassroots structure of APGA in Anambra

In September 2024, APGA won all chairmanship and councilorship positions across the 21 local government areas and 326 wards in the local government elections.

This is indicative of strong grassroots control and organisation at the local level.

3) Fragmented opposition

The purported main opposition parties, the Labour Party (LP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are unfortunately either fragmented, non-existent or ridden with self or externally inflicted crisis, which they would hardly recover from before the election date.

This is a minus for them going into the election.

4) The 'Anambra for APGA' identity

APGA remains the dominant political force in Anambra state.

A regional sentiment exists for the party in the southeast geopolitical zone of Nigeria.

5) Soludo’s 'appeal'

Observers believe Soludo is destined to be a two-term governor.

Soludo's personality is complex and elicits varying public opinions, but he is widely regarded as an intellectual, visionary, pragmatic, and highly confident leader.

Soludo issues warning to Anambra voters

Soludo issues warning to Anambra voters

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Soludo called on the people not to disrupt the ongoing zoning arrangements among the three senatorial districts in Anambra State, which have enabled power to rotate among the three zones - one after another - without friction.

The Anambra governor cautioned that voting for a candidate outside the Anambra South district in the November 8, 2025, election in the state will disrupt zoning. He also warned that voting for any candidate from Anambra South other than him would mean giving the zone 12 years, as opposed to the normal eight years.

