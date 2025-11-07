Anambra Election 2025: 3 Reasons PDP May Not Even Come Second
- 16 political parties are vying for the top seat in Anambra state, and of this number, there are about four frontline candidates
- Some of the leading contestants in the election are Charles Soludo, the incumbent representing APGA; Nicholas Ukachukwu of the APC and the PDP's Jude Ezenwafor
- Legit.ng highlights three reasons the PDP may struggle to secure even second place in the 2025 Anambra state governorship election
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Awka, Anambra state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is one of the two major contemporary political parties in Nigeria.
Legit.ng reports that the 27-year-old party is widely considered the main opposition in Africa's most populous nation. However, recent events have shown that the PDP may struggle significantly in the 2025 Anambra state governorship election coming up on Saturday, November 8.
PDP’s hurdles in Anambra 2025
In this report, Legit.ng identifies three factors that could hinder the PDP from emerging even as runner-up in the Anambra poll.
1. Weak historical footprint in Anambra
The PDP was a dominant force in Anambra politics in the early Fourth Republic and has produced two civilian governors: Chinwoke Mbadinuju, who served as the first elected governor from 1999 to 2003 and Chris Ngige, who succeeded Mbadinuju. Ngige governed from 2003 until his tenure was nullified by the Court of Appeal in March 2006.
However, since Peter Obi's victory with the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in 2006, the APGA has largely dominated Anambra state's politics, with a succession of APGA governors including Virginia Etiaba (briefly, as Obi's deputy), Willie Obiano, and the current governor, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo.
In recent elections, the PDP has struggled to regain its former prominence, often coming second or third to APGA.
2. Fragmented local leadership
As of late 2024 and through 2025, the PDP, Anambra state chapter, has experienced periods of significant internal division and leadership struggles.
Some analysts believe that just as the PDP is in decline at the centre, its influence is dwindling in Anambra state.
3. Strong competition from APGA, APC
It is a common accord that the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), with Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo as its flagbearer, is the party to beat in the Anambra election.
An APGA candidate has held the governorship of the state since March 2006, with Obi, Willie Obiano, and currently Soludo all winning elections under its banner.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has entered the mix in Anambra due to the ruling federal government's influence.
Time will tell if the party will replicate its feat in Edo, where it stunned the ruling party in 2024 to emerge winner in the gubernatorial election. But for the PDP and Ezenwafor, it is a truly herculean task.
Ayodele predicts Anambra election outcome
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, expressed strong confidence that Soludo will retain power in the Anambra state governorship election, crediting the governor's performance across key sectors.
Primate Ayodele said there was no reason for APGA to lose sleep over the polls, insisting that Soludo’s achievements in infrastructure, education, and economy had made Anambra state better.
Ayodele insisted that the major opposition candidates should have stepped down for Governor Soludo.
