Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has declared that Governor Chukwuma Soludo is certain to win Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra state

Ayodele insisted that the major opposition candidates should have stepped down for Governor Soludo

Obi stated this in a 'prophetic message' while assessing Soludo's challengers' chances in the 2025 Anambra state gubernatorial election

Awka, Anambra state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has expressed strong confidence that Chukwuma Charles Soludo will retain power in the Anambra state governorship election, scheduled for Saturday, November 8, 2025, crediting the governor's performance across key sectors.

Speaking in a video posted on his X (formerly Twitter) page, Primate Ayodele said there was no reason for the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to lose sleep over the polls, insisting that Soludo’s achievements in infrastructure, education, and economy had made Anambra state better.

Legit.ng reports that the 2025 Anambra gubernatorial election will take place to elect the governor. Soludo, the incumbent No.1 citizen of the state, is on the ballot to run for a second term under APGA.

Primate Ayodele said:

"Anambra people, if you want the best person who can make Anambra better, it is Soludo. However, they are going to fight Soludo; the opposition wants to fight him. They are going to bring cracks - leadership cracks. They want his party to derail; they want to bring confusion."

Ayodele added:

"Don't allow them to cast a spell on your party, Soludo. I want you to be ready for them physically, spiritually, and economically.

"Soludo has all it takes to win his re-election bid. I am not seeing who can compete with him. I will only advise other candidates to step down for Soludo and support him for good governance. Don't waste your money; Soludo will come back."

Legit.ng reports that Soludo, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has been the Anambra governor since March 2022.

The major political parties seeking to unseat the 65-year-old are the Labour Party (LP), the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

