LIVE: Anambra Governorship Election 2025 - Voting, Real-time Results, and Other Key Incidents
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Awka, Anambra state - Hundreds of voters in Anambra state, Nigeria’s south-east, will come out to cast their vote in the November 2025 governorship election.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) disclosed that 2,802,790 registered voters are eligible to participate in the election on Saturday, November 8, 2025.
Legit.ng’s reporters are ready to bring you real-time updates from the 21 local government areas (LGAs) in Anambra state, conveying the election results from the various polling units.
Kindly refresh this page for fresh updates.
Anambra: INEC official gives voters key assurance
Ken Ukeagu, Supervising National Commissioner, has promised that there will be no glitches in the 2025 Anambra state governorship election.
Ukeagu stated that INEC will give Anambra residents a fair, credible and inclusive election.
Ukeagu said:
"No glitches, no technical problems, materials will arrive early, and our personnel will arrive at the polling units early tomorrow (Saturday, November 8). We are going to give Anambra people a credible election tomorrow"
The video can be watched below:
Anambra election: Police conduct aerial surveillance
On Friday evening, November 7, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) conducted an aerial surveillance of Anambra state.
The video can be viewed below:
Aguata: RAC managers confirm readiness for Anambra election
Reporting from Aguata LGA
Time: 6:58 pm
Three out of four Registration Area Centre (RAC) managers have confirmed that they have received materials for the election coming up on Saturday, November 8. They said they are fully ready with all the sensitive materials.
Meanwhile, some ad hoc staff are still at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) waiting to be conveyed to their various locations.
Complaints: Some of the ad hoc staff complained that their names were not seen as people who would be working tomorrow, Saturday, November 8.
Onitsha North: INEC staff depart for RAC centres
Time: 6:22 pm
LGA: Onitsha North
State: Anambra
Election type: Gubernatorial
Pre-election progress report: Bus drivers are ready to convey ad hoc staff to their Registration Area Centres (RAC). The ad hoc staff are hyperactive, loading their materials onto their various buses for departure.
The photos can be seen below:
