Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the current governor of Anambra State and APGA candidate, is seeking re-election in the 2025 governorship race

A former Central Bank of Nigeria chief, Soludo first assumed office in 2022 after winning the 2021 election

His journey from academia to politics has been marked by reform, resilience, and a deep connection to his home state

As Anambra State gears up for the 2025 governorship election, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the incumbent governor and candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), is seeking a second term in office.

Soludo, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), was sworn in as Anambra governor in 2022 after winning the November 6, 2021 election.

Here are ten essential facts about the APGA flagbearer.

1. Charles Soludo’s background and early life

Soludo was born on 28 July 1960 in Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State. He reportedly lost his mother at a young age, a personal tragedy that shaped his early years.

2. Family life of the APGA candidate

The professor is married to Mrs Nonye Soludo, and together they have six children. Before stepping into the political spotlight, Soludo kept his private life away from media attention.

3. Soludo’s political journey in Anambra state

Soludo first contested the governorship seat in 2019 under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) but lost to Peter Obi. He later joined APGA in July 2013, although he was disqualified from contesting in the November 2013 election. In 2021, he declared his intention again and emerged victorious after a supplementary election in Ihiala LGA. Soludo won 19 out of 21 local government areas, securing 112,229 votes. His closest rivals were Valentine Ozigbo (PDP) with 53,807 votes, Andy Uba (APC) with 43,285 votes, and Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP) with 21,261 votes.

4. Academic achievements of Charles Soludo

Soludo graduated with a First Class Honours degree in 1984, followed by an MSc in Economics in 1987 and a PhD in 1989. He reportedly won awards for being the best student at all three levels. He later became a professor at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

5. Teaching career and global engagements

Soludo has held visiting positions at top institutions including the IMF, University of Cambridge, Brookings Institution, University of Warwick, and University of Oxford. By 1999, he was a visiting professor at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania, USA. He also consulted for global organisations such as the World Bank, UNDP, and UNECA.

6. Role as CBN governor and economic reforms

Soludo served as Chief Economic Adviser to President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2003 and was appointed CBN Governor on 29 May 2004. He was credited with restructuring Nigeria’s banking system and spearheading the creation of the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), a private-sector-led investment bank.

7. Federal gvernment service and policy predictions

Before his CBN appointment, Soludo served as Chief Executive of the National Planning Commission. In a 2008 speech to the Nigerian Economic Society, he predicted a reduction in the number of banks, stating, “By the end of 2008, there will be fewer banks than there are today.”

8. Appointment to Buhari’s economic advisory council

On 16 September 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Soludo to an eight-member Economic Advisory Council tasked with reporting directly to the presidency.

9. Gunmen attack during campaign

In April 2021, Soludo survived a deadly attack during a town hall meeting in Isuofia. Three of his police orderlies were killed. He later described the incident as “senseless” and dedicated his election victory to the fallen officers.

10. Legal battles over APGA candidacy

Soludo’s candidacy faced legal hurdles and intra-party disputes. The Supreme Court eventually affirmed him as APGA’s valid candidate, replacing Chukwuma Umeoji on INEC’s list.

Charles Soludo’s journey from academia to governance has been marked by resilience, reform, and a deep connection to his home state.

As AnambraDecides 2025 approaches, his record and story continue to shape the political conversation.

