NSA Nuhu Ribadu warns that any act of violence during the Anambra governorship election will face a strong, decisive response from security agencies

INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan says the commission is fully ready for the November 8 poll, with 24,000 personnel to be deployed across polling units

Ribadu urges political leaders to take responsibility for peace as the government implements multi-layered security and intelligence operations statewide

National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu has warned that any act of violence during the forthcoming Anambra governorship election will attract a firm and immediate response from security agencies.

Ribadu, who was represented by Hassan Yahaya Abdullahi, Director of Internal Security at the Office of the NSA, gave the warning in Abuja during a meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), The Cable reported.

He stated that the federal government has put comprehensive security arrangements in place to guarantee the safety of voters, officials, and materials before, during, and after the election.

According to him, the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies are ready to ensure that the exercise holds peacefully across all polling units in the state.

Security agencies ready for Anambra election

Ribadu noted that multiple layers of security have been established, including improved surveillance, intelligence gathering, and the deployment of additional personnel. These steps, he said, were designed to prevent any attempt by political actors or criminal elements to disrupt the process.

“As we prepare for the Anambra state governorship election on 8th November 2025, we have put in place robust security measures,” he said.

“These include enhanced surveillance, the deployment of sufficient security personnel, and improved intelligence gathering to prevent any attempt by disruptive elements or desperate politicians to undermine the electoral process.”

He urged political parties and candidates to act responsibly and maintain peace throughout the election period. Ribadu warned that any form of violence would meet a “strong, uncompromising response” from law enforcement agencies.

INEC confirms full readiness for November 8 poll

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, assured that the commission was fully prepared to conduct a credible election. He explained that logistics and security plans have been concluded to ensure smooth operations on election day.

“With just 11 days to the Anambra governorship election, the commission is confident in affirming its full preparedness for the polls,” he said.

“We plan to deploy 24,000 personnel, with voting taking place in 5,718 of the state’s 5,720 polling units.”

Amupitan called on security agencies to sustain a secure environment for voters and officials while discouraging acts of vote-buying and voter inducement. He maintained that no room should be given to anyone attempting to manipulate the process.

“Security agents cannot afford to create an environment that allows vote buyers to operate,” he added.

“Together, let us combat vote-buying, uphold the values of democracy, and work relentlessly for the credibility of our elections.”

