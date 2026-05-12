NDC House of Representatives aspirant has denied allegations linking him to attacks against the incumbent lawmaker

Political tension grew after youths endorsed a new aspirant and criticised the incumbent representative’s alleged performance

The aspirant urged supporters to avoid divisive campaigns and focus on issue-based political engagement instead

Amb. Lotanna Ikebunwa, a frontline House of Representatives aspirant for the Nnewi North, Nnewi South, and Ekwusigo federal constituency of Anambra state under the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has denied allegations of sponsoring youths to attack the incumbent lawmaker, Hon. Peter Uzokwe.

NDC reps aspirant breaks silence amid growing political tension in constituency battle. Photo: AdaJesus Nnenna Chukwudi, UGC/Mokwugo Solomon

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Youths of the federal constituency, who endorsed Ikebunwa for the 2027 House of Representatives race, had warned the party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, against supporting the incumbent lawmaker, Hon. Peter Uzokwe, over alleged poor performance.

The move triggered political tension within the party in particular, and the federal constituency in general, with supporters of Hon. Peter Uzokwe accusing Amb. Ikebunwa of sponsoring hate speech against the Reps member ahead of the 2027 general elections.

NDC reps aspirant distances self from attacks

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent in Nnewi, on Friday, May 8, the frontline aspirant, Hon. Ikebunwa, appealed to his supporters and party members to refrain from negative political attacks and divisive media engagements against fellow aspirants within the NDC.

He said, "My attention was drawn to publications and reports concerning a co-aspirant and respected member of the party, Hon. Peter Uzokwe. My political philosophy remains rooted in party supremacy, internal democracy, mutual respect, and issue-based campaigns."

"Aspirants seeking elective positions should be assessed on the basis of competence, vision, character, and capacity to serve, rather than through campaigns capable of creating unnecessary tension within the party."

While expressing appreciation to his well-wishers across the constituency for their continued loyalty, he warned that, "Such actions do not reflect my values or the peaceful and progressive political movement I seek to build.

"My priority remains constructive engagement with constituents - presenting my vision for effective representation, and contributing positively to the unity and growth of the party."

"I have confidence in the ability of party leaders, members, and constituents to make informed decisions based on credibility, competence, and genuine commitment to public service."

Aspirant reacts to fresh allegations as tension rises in NDC constituency race ahead of 2027 elections

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Calling on his supporters to remain peaceful and responsible, he emphasised the need for unity and maturity among members of the political family.

He added that peaceful coexistence and collective commitment to progress would strengthen the party ahead of future political contests.

Top southeast lawmaker dumps ADC for NDC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Senator Victor Umeh of Anambra Central defected from the African Democratic Congress to the Nigerian Democratic Congress, with the announcement made during Senate plenary on May 5.

Umeh cited lingering internal crises within the ADC and said his decision followed consultations with family, supporters, and political stakeholders before officially joining the NDC political platform.

The senator, who reaffirmed his commitment to national development and public service, insisted that his defection would not affect his contributions despite the latest political realignment in the National Assembly.

Source: Legit.ng