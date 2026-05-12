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Nigerian Man's N20 Million House Budget Runs Out as Building Stays Uncompleted
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Nigerian Man's N20 Million House Budget Runs Out as Building Stays Uncompleted

by  Ankrah Shalom
3 min read
  • A Nigerian man who's building a bungalow has cried out online after his budget for the house failed to complete it
  • According to the young man, he had thought that N20 million would be enough to start and finish the building project
  • However, he has spent the entire N20 million on the building, but the house is still uncompleted despite the expenses

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A Nigerian man building a bungalow voiced his frustration online after discovering that the money he had set aside for the project was insufficient to complete it.

He lamented that his expectations about the total cost did not match the reality of construction expenses.

Nigerian man cries out as his money finishes while building house.
Nigerian man says his N20 million budget exhausted while building house. Photo credit: @alkman/TikTok.
Source: TikTok

Man laments over cost of building house

The video was shared on the TikTok account belonging to @alkman, where he explained the situation surrounding the uncompleted structure.

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In the clip, he revealed how he had assumed that N20 million would cover both the commencement and completion of the building.

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He noted that he had spent the entire amount on the work so far, yet the house remained unfinished despite the money spent.

According to him, the funds had been exhausted on various stages of the project, but several parts of the bungalow were still incomplete.

The footage showed the current state of the building, which lacked finishing touches and other essential components.

In his words:

"I be think say N20 million go finish this house ni. Money don finish house never ready."
Nigerian man reacts online as his money finishes while erecting a building.
Nigerian man cries out as his N20 million budget gets exhausted while building house. Photo credit: @alkman/TikTok.
Source: TikTok

Reactions as man complains over building cost

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the viral video.

@HEAD OF STATE said:

"Brotherly advice bro no wire this house until you wan move in next week, na out of experience I Dey give you this advice."

@Tuna said:

"The 50m wey engineer told me say e go finish bungalow, now I never buy pan money don finish engineer don stop work. Omo Na lie I Dy lie o. I just feel like make I join una talk am o but I Dy manifest am sha."

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@Idoal reacted:

"How you go get 20m go dey build from scratch? there are distress houses you can buy that just needs roofing and plastering then tiles for less than 10m for good locations fa."

@Daniel Rogers said:

"To us that just bought land, may God bless us to start and finish our dream house successfully. May our homes be filled with peace, happiness, and endless blessings."

@𝒜𝒹𝑒 commented:

"30m wey I think say go finish 3 bedroom flat, money don finish and I never even do roofing Omo na lie o me sef wan feel among."

@ISLARMINE_XV added:

"By the grace of God, you will complete this house successfully with ease. We will congratulate you on the completion of this house very soon bro. God brought you this far, He will complete it In sha Allah."

See the post below:

Man shows off house he built from scratch

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man went viral after showcasing his newly completed dream home on TikTok.

He shared before-and-after footage of the building process, thanking God for the achievement.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ankrah Shalom avatar

Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.

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