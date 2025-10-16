As Anambra's November 8 governorship election draws closer, Governor Chukwuma Soludo has advised voters not to disrupt the ongoing zoning arrangements

The Anambra governor said that voting for a candidate outside the Anambra South district will disrupt zoning

He also cautioned that voting for any candidate from Anambra South other than him will mean giving the zone 12 years, as against the normal 8 years

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of Anambra state has called on the people not to disrupt the ongoing zoning arrangements among the three senatorial districts in the state, which has enabled power to rotate the three zones - one after another - without friction.

The Anambra governor cautioned that voting for a candidate outside the Anambra South district in the November 8, 2025, election in the state will disrupt zoning. He also warned that voting for any candidate from Anambra South other than him will mean giving the zone 12 years, as against the normal 8 years.

Governor Soludo warns Anambra citizens during Nkpor rally ahead of elections. Photo credit: ccSoludo

Source: Facebook

Soludo gave the admonition on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, during a political rally organised in Nkpor, Idemili North local government area of the state.

"Zoning of the governorship slot among Anambra Central, Anambra North and Anambra South has come to stay. It has brought stability to the political environment of the state. From Peter Obi to Obiano, now to Soludo, the governorahip slot has successfully navigated through the three senatorial districts."

"Today, we're in Anambra Central. The expectation is that power will shift to this zone in the next 4 years, if the zoning arrangements are maintained - if you renew my mandate come November 8. If you renew my mandate, power will come to you in the next four years."



Soludo also warned his audience that if they voted for any candidate outside Anambra South, they would have succeeded in destroying the zoning arrangements.

"But if you vote for any other candidate from Anambra South, automatically, the person will spend 8 years in power. That means that power will not come to you anytime soon."

He highlighted the progress Anambra has recorded in various areas under his administration, including security, infrastructure, economic transformation, education, and human capital development.

Soludo speaks on Anambra's progress

According to him, the state has made significant strides in improving its education system, with public schools achieving national and international recognition.

He said, "Under my watch, public schools in Anambra state have been revitalized, with our public schools winning national and international awards, including the best overall school in Nigeria and the best administrator of a school. These accomplishments demonstrate the state's commitment to development and progress."

Cesarean

On healthcare, Soludo said that primary health centers in all 326 wards in the state are operational, providing essential services.

According to him, over 1,000 medical professionals were recruited to address gaps in healthcare delivery; while free antenatal care and delivery services, including cesarean operations, have benefited over 170,000 women.

"Under my administration, Anambra won $500,000 as the best state in the South-East and $700,000 as the best state in Nigeria in a global healthcare challenge," he added.

He said that 13,000 youths have been empowered with seed money, leading to job creation and some becoming millionaires; adding that over 30,000 youths have received digital skills training courtesy of the state government.

Soludo addresses Anambra voters with a crucial warning ahead of polls. Photo credit: ccSoludo

Source: Twitter

On infrastructure, the governor maintained that over 1,000 kilometers of roads have either been constructed or rehabilitated, thereby improving the state's transportation network. He also mentioned the completion of the new government house in the state, the construction of flyover bridges, among other amenities.

"Anambra is on the rise. Anambra is undergoing significant transformation, with plans for further development and growth," Soludo said.

The governor thanked stakeholders of the Nkpor community and Idemili North in general for their expressions of love and support. He appreciated the council area for supporting his campaign in cash and kind, and urged them to translate the support into votes come the November 8, 2025, election.

He said, "Something very significant is happening across Anambra state. Today, communities are taking over campaigns and funding them. When we went to Obosi for our campaigns, the community supported us with N50 million. Ekwulobia and Oraifite communities supported our campaigns with N80 million and N100 million, respectively. Abatete gave us N50 million; Nando and Umuawulu supported us with N15 million and N20 million respectively, and other communities are also coming up."

Soludo, who regretted that Idemili North's large votes do not count in elections, further urged the people to break the paradox of Idemili North by turning out in great numbers to cast their votes on November 8.

He also boasted that the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) will win any governorship election in Anambra, any time, any day, as long as the election remains free and fair. He said that any other candidate or political party running against APGA has other motives - either to steal the mandate through the back door, or to try to boost their popularity.

Soludo earns widespread support in Idemili North

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent after the rally, Hon. Chief (Sir) Engr Idemili Emmanuel (Oputa Ife-Adi Nkpor), who is the Convener of Divine Mandate Actualization (DMA), described Gov. Soludo as a wonderful man, who is highly admired and supported by the people.

"As you can see, wherever he goes, people contribute money to support his campaign, rather than people taking money from him. So, instead of the governor spending Anambra people's money on campaigns, and buying people to support him, he will now spend the money executing meaningful projects for the benefit of the state and its people. Come November 8, 2025, all of us in Idemili North and Nkpor in particular will give him 100% vote.

"In the previous elections, instead of going to the polling units to cast their votes, our people would go to beer parlors to entertain themselves, because they had no confidence in gthe overnment and in the electoral process."

"Today, Soludo has changed the narrative because of his transformative leadership. The governor has shown that, truly, government could be accountable to the people. Come November 8, 2025, Idemili North and Nkpor in particular will surprise Soludo with our votes. We shall come out in great numbers to vote, and will also make sure that our votes count. We shall mobilize our people, and our people will support Soludo beyond his expectations."

Anambra 2025: Opposition candidate critiques Soludo's performance

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sir Paul Chukwuma, the Young Progressive Party (YPP) governorship candidate in Anambra, criticised Governor Charles Soludo's administration. Chukwuma highlighted issues in education, security, and local government autonomy. Legit.ng - Nigeria news.

Chukwuma emphasised that Anambra's education sector had declined under Soludo, with poor external examination results and a lack of teachers' quarters in rural areas.



Source: Legit.ng