The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Professor Charles Soludo of APGA as the winner of the Anambra 2025 governorship election

Soludo, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), polled 422,664 votes to beat his closest rivals from the APC and the YPP

The APGA candidate also defeated his contenders in all 21 local government areas in the southeast state

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Awka, Anambra state - Professor Charles Soludo, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has expressed gratitude to the people of Anambra following his re-election.

According to Vanguard, Governor Soludo said the renewed mandate is both a victory and a historic moment for the state.

Soludo reacts to INEC declaring him winner of the Anambra 2025 election, telling supporters, ‘you ain’t seen nothing yet'. Photo credit: Charles Chukwuma Soludo

Source: Facebook

Soludo pleased with Anambra election win

Addressing his supporters, Soludo said on Sunday, November 9:

“We applied for this job. You employed us four years ago. What I can say, as we stated throughout the campaign, is that you have not seen anything yet. Like the Americans would say ‘You ain’t seen nothing yet'."

Legit.ng had reported how the State Collation Officer and Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, Prof. Edogah Omoregie, on Sunday morning, November 9, declared Soludo, who polled 422,664 votes, as the winner.

Nicholas Nkachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) came second, with 99,445 votes.

Soludo secured 422,664 votes to trounce his closest rival, APC's Ukachukwu, who polled 99,445 votes.

Paul Chukwuma of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) came third with 37,753 votes, while John Nwosu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) scored 8,208 votes.

George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP) and Jude Ezenwafor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 10,576 votes and 1,401 votes, respectively.

Anambra: Gunshots as Soludo triumphs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a viral video showed police officers attached to Governor Soludo firing gunshots into the air.

The celebratory shots were fired shortly after the governor's re-election declaration in the Anambra election.

Source: Legit.ng