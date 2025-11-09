Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Awka, Anambra state - The INEC has declared Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of APGA has the winner of Saturday, November 8, 2025, governorship election in Anambra state.

Results collated showed that Soludo won in all the 21 local government areas of Anambra State.

Nigerians react differently as INEC declares Soludo as winner of Anambra guber election. Photo credit: @Ojukwu_Bianca

The victory gives Soludo a fresh four-year ticket to the seat of power in Awka.

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to Soludo’s victory and re-election into office.

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerians on social media as Soludo’s gets a fresh four-year ticket as Anambra governor.

@Ojukwu_Bianca

IT'S OFFICIAL ! APGA wins in ALL the 21 Local Governments of Anambra State. It's a LANDSLIDE! Thank you, good people of Anambra for keeping the faith ! Congratulations , Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the Solution Governor. One good term deserves another! God of Moses! May your name be praised forevermore!

Imran Muhammad @Imranmuhdz

AAC candidate Chioma G. Ifemeludike secured 292 votes in the final results of the Anambra governorship election.

Mahdi Shehu

@shehu_mahdi

Anambra state governorship elections confirms the level of poverty and ignorance in Nigeria: When Gala junk snacks and N500 is enough to sway votes as it happened over the weekend in Anambra state, then forget democracy in Nigeria and consign it to the dustbin where it really belongs. That 139 Million Nigerians are afflicted by extreme hunger, starvation and penury has been confirmed by the downtrodden voters in Anambra. It also applies to all regions with varying degrees. Shame of a nation.

@dipoaina1

Breaking: INEC officially declared Governor Soludo of APGA as the winner of the Anambra governorship election, and he has been duly re-elected. Ndi developers what’s the election free and fair? ‍

@OlayinkaLere

Final result of Anambra governorship election: APGA: 422,664 APC: 99,445 LP: 10,505 PDP: 1,401 PDP got 1,401 votes???? Jeesu Oluwa! Wetin happen to the power of Ibadan Man, the new Gomina General of PDP?

@afrisagacity

The Anambra Election was Prof Amupitan’s first test and he scored 100% for Tinubu’s “anointed,” Soludo, to prove his ability to deliver in 2027. Worst election Anambra has witnessed since the late Mbadinuju’s tenure! Indeed, “WE ARE FINISHED!”

@Gviev

Up APGA!! Okokorokooooo! Governor Soludo the Solution beat that social media Governor into pulp Imagine insulting him, a working Governor bcos of a political liliputian Congratulations Ndi ikwu nne m, Ndi Anambra Congratulations Governor Charles Soludo.

@odogwu_ogidi

Prof Soludo wasted Anambra resources buying votes. Nothing organic about this election. Imagine having less than 550,000 total votes in Anambra state. Soludo is a disaster.

