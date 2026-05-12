Moniepoint partners with Google Developer Group to empower women in Nigeria's tech landscape

Kemi Nwogu challenges stereotypes, urging women to redefine their roles in technology

Participants build real solutions, gaining technical skills and confidence during the 'Break the Pattern' event

In a major push to strengthen Nigeria’s digital economy and expand opportunities for women in technology, Moniepoint has partnered with Google Developer Group Lagos and Women Techmakers Lagos to host a leadership and innovation event aimed at preparing the next generation of female tech leaders.

The International Women’s Day event, themed “Break the Pattern,” was held at Moniepoint’s headquarters in Lagos and brought together women across technical and non-technical backgrounds for a full day of leadership development, product building, and career empowerment.

Moniepoint forges partnerships to train Nigerian women in tech. Credit: Moniepoint

Source: Facebook

The initiative reflects Moniepoint’s broader commitment to improving talent density and supporting the growth of Nigeria’s fast-expanding digital ecosystem.

Breaking old patterns in tech

Delivering the keynote address, Kemi Nwogu, Head of Product at Moniepoint Inc., challenged women to move beyond traditional career expectations and actively shape the future of the technology industry.

Speaking on the topic, “Breaking the Pattern: How Women Can Redefine the Future of Tech,” Nwogu said progress for women in tech requires more than access to existing systems—it demands confidence, ownership, and the courage to redesign those systems entirely.

She noted that many girls are often discouraged from pursuing careers in science and technology from an early age, either directly or indirectly, due to stereotypes that portray tech as too difficult or unsuitable for women.

According to her, these limiting beliefs are social constructs that can be dismantled.

“The future of tech needs leaders who build people, not just products, and cultures, not just systems,” she said.

She also encouraged participants to focus on steady growth through online courses, coding bootcamps, open-source projects, and practical problem-solving, stressing that every skill learned should align with a clear career journey.

Industry leaders share real experiences

The event also featured a panel session titled “Unscripted: Leading Beyond the Patterns We Inherited,” moderated by Atinuke Oluwabamikemi Kayode.

Panellists included Chukwu Adaeze, Creative Director at CAV Digital; Chinenye Ogbu, Customer Experience Lead at Hydrogen; and Motunrayo Koyejo, Senior Software Engineer at Cowrywise.

The discussion examined leadership stereotypes within Nigeria’s tech ecosystem, including workplace cultures that equate productivity with burnout, rigid customer-facing structures, and top-down leadership styles common in creative industries.

Panellists shared how they had challenged these patterns within their teams and organisations, offering practical lessons on leading differently and building healthier work environments.

From ideas to live products

Beyond inspiration and discussion, participants were allowed to build real solutions during a hands-on workshop titled “Prompt to Production,” facilitated by Taiwo Famakinde.

The workshop guided attendees through prompt design, rapid prototyping, and the deployment of functional applications using AI-powered tools.

Many participants entered with little or no prior software development experience, but by the end of the session, they had built and deployed working solutions during a live Buildathon.

Outstanding projects were recognised and rewarded during the closing ceremony.

Funke Olasupo, Co-organiser of Women Techmakers Lagos, said the goal was to move beyond motivation and create proof of capability.

She explained that the event was designed to bridge the gap between having ideas and actually building products, helping women gain both technical confidence and leadership clarity.

Strengthening Nigeria’s tech talent pipeline

The “Break the Pattern” event forms part of Moniepoint’s wider investment in Nigeria’s technology talent ecosystem.

As one of the country’s leading fintech employers, the company has consistently invested in programmes aimed at deepening engineering talent and supporting career growth.

Nigerian women get technology empowerment via Moniepoint. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

Its initiatives include the Women in Tech programme, DreamDevs, HatchDev, and partnerships with government-backed talent development projects such as 3MTT.

Through collaborations like this with GDG Lagos and Women Techmakers, Moniepoint is positioning more women not just as participants in the tech industry, but as the architects shaping its future.

Moniepoint opens 2026 Women in Tech internship

Legit.ng earlier reported that Moniepoint Inc. has announced the launch of applications for the sixth edition of its Women in Tech internship programme, reinforcing its push to expand opportunities for women across Nigeria’s fast-growing technology sector. Now in its sixth year, the initiative continues to scale both in reach and impact.

The 2026 edition is themed “There Is Space for You,” a direct call to women who have the talent and ambition to thrive in tech but may lack access to the right opportunities.

Applications opened on March 30, 2026, with the programme targeting women at different stages of their tech journeys, including both self-taught learners and formally trained candidates.

Source: Legit.ng