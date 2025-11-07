Controversy erupts as Benue urban authorities demolish part of Tinubu campaign office in Makurdi, just seven days after inauguration

The state government insisted that the demolition was part of the Makurdi–Enugu road project, not political persecution

However, tension rises between Governor Alia and SGF George Akume as loyalists trade accusations

Makurdi, Benue state — Barely one week after its grand opening, part of the campaign office of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Makurdi, Benue State, has been demolished by officials of the Benue State Urban Development Board, sparking controversy and political tension in the state.

The building, which also serves as the state secretariat of the Ahmed Bola Tinubu Support Group, had its perimeter fence pulled down during the operation that took place on Thursday, November 6.

Benue Gov’t Demolishes Tinubu Campaign Office Days After Inauguration. Photo credit: @TinubuPikin

Source: Twitter

The secretariat was inaugurated last week in a ceremony graced by supporters from Benue and neighbouring North-Central states.

The event was convened by Dr Mathias Byuan, Executive Director of Housing, Finance, and Accounts at the Federal Housing Authority, who also doubles as the National Coordinator of the Tinubu Support Group.

This is uncalled for, says the Group

Reacting to the demolition, the Director-General of the President Ahmed Bola Tinubu Support Group, Dr Tarnongo Simon, expressed shock and anger, calling the action “uncalled for.”

He said the building had a valid Certificate of Occupancy and an approved plan issued by the same agency that carried out the demolition.

“We came into the office this morning to work, and these people just came and started pulling down the building. They didn’t tell us anything,” Simon said.

“This action is condemnable because it is uncalled for. However, the demolition will not deter our commitment to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and our vision for a stronger North Central.”

Government denies political motive

The Benue State Government, however, denied any political undertone in the demolition.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kula Tersoo, the government said Governor Hyacinth Alia had no hand in the action, insisting it was part of an ongoing road dualisation project in the state capital.

According to the statement, the removal of structures along the Wurukum–Yaikyor–Apir–Ikpayongo axis was part of the Makurdi–Enugu Highway dualisation project, which is being implemented with Federal Government support.

Benue gov’t explains why it demolishes Tinubu campaign office days after inauguration. Photo credit: @TinubuPikin

Source: Twitter

The government explained that property owners with legitimate building approvals were compensated, while those built on the right of way or without approval were directed to vacate.

“It is mischievous for anyone whose property has been marked for lawful demolition to politicise the process by repainting, mounting billboards, or posting the image of any leader to stir sentiment or blackmail the government,” the statement read.

Tersoo stressed that the exercise was part of a broader infrastructural renewal drive, not political victimisation.

Alia vs Akume: Renewed political tension

The development has rekindled political friction between Governor Hyacinth Alia and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, as reported by the Punch Newspaper

Many of the key promoters of the Tinubu Support Group in Benue are loyalists of Akume, fueling speculation that the demolition might not be entirely free of political undertones despite government denials.

Observers say the incident reflects the deepening rift between the two camps within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, especially as preparations intensify ahead of upcoming political appointments and local government elections.

Gov Alia slams Ortom's loyalists

Legit.ng earlier reported that Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, sends strong words to critics from the Samuel Ortom-led administration, highlighting achievements in office

Tersoo Kula, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Alia, made the statements during a press briefing in the state house on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

Kula explains the record-breaking achievements in Nigerian education by the state

Source: Legit.ng