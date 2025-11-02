Trump's Military Threat: Fresh Twist as Tinubu's Govt Alleges "Orchestrated Game"
- Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga said President Bola Tinubu told new service chiefs to deliver results on the current security challenges
- Onanuga posted an excerpt of Tinubu’s address on X, saying the president was “well ahead of the orchestrated game unfolding in America”
- US President Donald Trump’s stunning plan to tackle Nigerian terrorists has stirred global reaction amid anxiety
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Washington, USA - Bayo Onanuga, a presidential spokesman, on Sunday, October 2, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu "was well ahead of the orchestrated game unfolding in America."
In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Onanuga stated that President Tinubu already told the new service chiefs what Nigerians expect of them amid security challenges.
Tinubu stated that Nigerians want results, according to Onanuga.
Breaking: Presidency reacts as US threatens military action in Nigeria over killing of Christians amid tension
In October, Tinubu appointed General Olufemi Oluyede to replace General Christopher Musa as the new chief of defence staff. The new chief of army staff is Major-General Waidi Shaibu. Air Vice Marshall Sunday Kelvin Aneke is the chief of air staff, while Rear Admiral Idi Abbas is the new chief of naval staff.
Onanuga, the special adviser on information and strategy to the Nigerian leader, wrote:
"President Bola Tinubu was well ahead of the orchestrated game unfolding in America as he told the new service chiefs on Thursday what Nigerians expect of them. No more excuses, he said. Nigerians want results."
Recall that on Friday, October 31, US President Donald Trump redesignated Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” (CPC) over claims of Christian genocide in the country.
On Saturday, November 1, Trump threatened that the “USA will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country ‘guns-a-blazing’, to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists killing Christians”.
A handful of right-wing United States (US) lawmakers, led by Ted Cruz, the senator from Texas, have repeatedly stated that Christians are facing persecution in Nigeria.
Christianity in Nigeria
Christianity is the majority religion in the southern and central regions of Nigeria.
According to the Pew Research Centre, in 2011, Nigeria had the largest Christian population of any country in Africa, with more than 80 million people in Nigeria belonging to various denominations.
Nigeria is number six on Open Doors’ 2023 World Watch List, an annual ranking of the 50 countries where Christians face the most extreme persecution. In 2022, the country was ranked number seven.
Bwala reacts as US threatens military action
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Daniel Bwala, a presidential spokesperson, said President Tinubu and President Trump will "meet in the coming days," either in the State House, Abuja, or White House, Washington.
Bwala stated that his principal and Trump "have shared interests in the fight against insurgency and all forms of terrorism against humanity."
Source: Legit.ng
