Tinubu Swears In Two New Ministers, Details Emerge
- President Bola Tinubu swears in Bernard Doro and Kingsley Udeh as new ministers during a brief ceremony at the State House
- Doro replaces Nentawe Yilwatda as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction after Yilwatda’s resignation
- Udeh, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, takes over as Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology following Uche Nnaji’s exit
President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, November 6, administered the oath of office to two newly appointed ministers, Dr Bernard Mohammed Doro and Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, at a brief ceremony held inside the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The event took place just before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by the President. Both ministers took their oaths in the presence of other cabinet members and senior government officials.
Doro replaces Yilwatda in humanitarian affairs
Dr Bernard Mohammed Doro, a pharmacist and lawyer from Plateau State, replaces Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, who resigned his position as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction after emerging as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Doro’s nomination was confirmed by the Senate in October, paving the way for his formal induction into the cabinet. He is expected to continue the ministry’s programmes on poverty alleviation, social safety nets, and humanitarian support across the country.
Both Doro and his predecessor hail from Plateau State, maintaining the regional balance in the cabinet.
Udeh takes over science and technology ministry
Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria from Enugu State, was sworn in to head the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Technology. He replaces Uche Nnaji, who resigned earlier in the year following allegations of certificate forgery.
Udeh’s nomination was confirmed by the Senate on Thursday after a short screening session during plenary.
Before joining the federal cabinet, he served as the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Enugu state, where he was known for his reform-driven approach to legal administration.
Senate confirms President Tinubu’s six new appointments
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Senate had confirmed the appointment of six commissioners to the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), marking a significant step in the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to reform the country’s fiscal framework.
The confirmation was made during Tuesday’s plenary session, following the presentation of a report by the Senate Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs.
The committee’s chairman, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, expressed confidence in the nominees’ qualifications and their readiness to serve in the Commission.
Court rejects Minister Nnaji’s bid
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Federal High Court in Abuja rejected Minister Uche Nnaji’s bid to block the release of his academic records by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.
Justice Hausa Yilwa ruled that while Nnaji had a legitimate interest, his request for an injunction could not be granted.
UNN later confirmed that it did not issue Nnaji a certificate, stating he did not complete his studies.
Source: Legit.ng
