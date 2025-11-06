President Bola Tinubu swears in Bernard Doro and Kingsley Udeh as new ministers during a brief ceremony at the State House

Doro replaces Nentawe Yilwatda as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction after Yilwatda’s resignation

Udeh, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, takes over as Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology following Uche Nnaji’s exit

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, November 6, administered the oath of office to two newly appointed ministers, Dr Bernard Mohammed Doro and Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, at a brief ceremony held inside the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The event took place just before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by the President. Both ministers took their oaths in the presence of other cabinet members and senior government officials.

Doro replaces Yilwatda in humanitarian affairs

Dr Bernard Mohammed Doro, a pharmacist and lawyer from Plateau State, replaces Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, who resigned his position as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction after emerging as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Doro’s nomination was confirmed by the Senate in October, paving the way for his formal induction into the cabinet. He is expected to continue the ministry’s programmes on poverty alleviation, social safety nets, and humanitarian support across the country.

Both Doro and his predecessor hail from Plateau State, maintaining the regional balance in the cabinet.

Udeh takes over science and technology ministry

Kingsley Tochukwu Udeh, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria from Enugu State, was sworn in to head the Ministry of Science, Innovation and Technology. He replaces Uche Nnaji, who resigned earlier in the year following allegations of certificate forgery.

Udeh’s nomination was confirmed by the Senate on Thursday after a short screening session during plenary.

Before joining the federal cabinet, he served as the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Enugu state, where he was known for his reform-driven approach to legal administration.

