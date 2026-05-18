Ooni of Ife has shared how he was accused of using his potency for wealth, as his first queen, Mariam, welcomed a set of twins

He stated that people confronted him over claims that he used his potency for wealth after some of his queens left without having children for him

His utterance stirred questions about Queen Naomi’s son, as many were surprised by his remarks

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, got fans talking over what he said about his wives as he welcomed a set of twins with his first queen, Olori Mariam.

The queen welcomed her first set of babies with the royal father a few days ago, and the ancient town of Ife was thrown into celebration.

Reactions as Ooni of Ife recounts almost losing throne over impotency claim. Photo credit@ooniofife/@queennaomiasilekunolaogunwusi

Source: Instagram

In the video making the rounds, the monarch was seen with some people who came to celebrate the newborns as they sang in jubilation.

While addressing them, the king said he almost lost his throne because of issues surrounding his potency. He added that people claimed he was impotent and even confronted him over it.

According to him, people alleged that he used his potency for wealth, which was why some of his wives left without having children for him.

Ooni of Ife shares more about his challenge

Ooni of Ife speaks about having children as Queen Mariama welcomes twins. Photo credit@ooniofife

Source: Instagram

In the recording, the monarch stated that he had been married for eight years without having a child. At first, he felt as though God did not exist, but he kept praying about it.

He added that having a child became very difficult for him as he continued trying to have one. According to him, when God finally answered his prayers, He also brought back the one who had left him.

Fans react to Ooni of Ife’s video

Reacting to the video, fans questioned how many years Queen Naomi stayed without having a child. They also asked if her son was not among the children he had while on the throne.

Some fans accused the monarch of being political with his speech, while others questioned whether the children he had before becoming king did not count.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Ooni's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Olori speaking about his challenges. Here are some of the comments below: R

@thomasgeorg6 wrote:

"What manner of Royal Lamber is this? Naomi gave birth on time. And the seven doors are still open.

@abismum4040 shared:

"I don't understand this narration. What about Naomi's child and the other 2 Oloris from the seven doors. I think Kabiyesi is just too happy about Olori Mariam

@mamazzeeee shared:

"The children he had before the throne don’t count?"

Olori Ashley speaks about her son's position

Legit.ng had reported that Olori Folashade had shared lovely video to capture her pregnancy journey with her fans on social media.

In the clip, she shared how her baby dump grew till she had her baby in her hands. She gushed over the gift.

In the caption of her post, she said her son was the crowned prince of Ife and shared the reason for her bold claims.

Source: Legit.ng