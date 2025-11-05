Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (Retd), the former Chief of Army Staff, has stirred fresh controversies on the death of the founder of Boko Haram, Mohammed Yusuf, after he was arrested by the military in the north east.

The former military boss described the killing of the terror leader as a police error in 2009. He added that the insurgency being experienced, particularly in the North-East, was a failure of the police that led to one of the worst security crises in Nigeria.

Dambazzau, who also served as a former interior minister, made this known in his keynote address in Abuja on Tuesday, November 4, at the 7th Annual Lecture of the Just Friends Club of Nigeria (JFCN). The event was themed: “Nigeria’s Security Challenges and the Quest for National Cohesion: A New Paradigm for Internal Security Architecture and Governance.”

Prof Tonnie Iredia, a renowned broadcaster, former Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Founder of Tonnie Iredia University in Benin City, chaired the event.

Recall that Dambazau led the Nigerian Army in the early years of the terror group, Boko Haram. He said that a simple crash-helmet law enforced by police officers in 2009 has now become one of the deadliest insurgencies in Africa.

According to him, the crisis that started in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno, was a confrontation between the followers of the late Boko Haram leader and the police and has become a global insurgency because of poor handling, lack of accountability and weak governance.

Dambazzau's comment came amid the allegation that Christians are being killed by Islamic extremists in Nigeria. United States President Donald Trump made the allegation, adding that the US may launch a military operation in Nigeria to wipe out the terror groups.

While the allegation has been debunked by the Nigerian authorities, there are indications that the US was planning to establish a military base in Port Harcourt, Nigeria's oil headquarters, which is about 1,370 kilometres away from Maiduguri, the epicentre of the terror activities.

Many analysts have maintained that the US president lied about his claim, and his position has been rejected by China and the European Union. They have called for respect for Nigeria's sovereignty and that the country should be allowed to manage its internal affairs.

