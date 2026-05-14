APGA has reaffirmed support for Tinubu’s re-election bid amid claims of endorsement controversy and backlash

Critics have alleged political deception over Soludo’s backing of Tinubu, causing accusations and counterclaims

APGA has responded sharply to opposition figures, insisting its alliance with APC is ideological and deliberate

National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Mazi Ejimofor Opara, has stated that APGA and its national leader, Governor Charles Soludo, are firm in their resolve to support President Bola Tinubu in his re-election bid.

APGA insists its backing of Tinubu is ideological amid growing 2027 election controversy in Anambra state. Photo: ccsoludo

Source: Twitter

Opara asserted in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent on Wednesday, May 13, during a one-day retreat organised by the Awka Capital Territory Development Authority (ACTDA) aimed at strengthening institutional capacity in planning, development, and regulatory compliance.

There is significant political debate regarding Soludo's support for President Bola Tinubu's 2027 reelection bid, with some critics alleging it is a strategic deception.

Critics, including the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Emma Anosike, have warned President Tinubu to be cautious of promises made by Governor Soludo.

They argued that Soludo is deceiving the president to secure federal favours while failing to strengthen the APC in Anambra. Soludo, however, has openly endorsed Tinubu for 2027 and urged the South-East to avoid wasted votes and align with the federal government.

He said his support is based on a 22-year friendship and shared progressive ideology. Senator Anosike, who countered that Soludo’s position is driven by political survival and a possible 2031 vice-presidential ambition, urged him instead to join the APC if he truly supports Tinubu."

Party says Anosike should join APGA instead

But in a swift reaction, the APGA Publicity Secretary said,

"I'm sorry for Senator Anosike. As a matter of fact, he is the person that should join APGA."

"Is APC in Anambra state supporting Mr President as much as APGA is doing? As party chairman, to what extent has Anosike deepened APC in his Umueri country home in Anambra East LGA, because I'm very sure he has members of his own family who are die-hard APGA members?"

"APGA's relationship with the ruling APC is ideological. The two parties, to a very large extent, believe in the same thing. The two profess the principle of progressivism, and to a large extent, we in APGA believe in what the President is doing. That is why we, as a party, without any reservations, have been able to make that very strong declaration that progressives are working together and will continue to work together."

"APGA is a party that is on the ground in Anambra state, and as we promised Mr President, that is what we'll do."

Earlier in his presentation on the topic, “Effective Public Engagement and Media Management," Opara, who is a Public Relations and Brand Development expert, stressed the need for transparent communication and strategic stakeholder engagement in public administration.

APGA defends Soludo’s political stance as controversy over Tinubu support deepens in Anambra politics. Photo: Mokwugo Solomon

Source: UGC

Opara suggested that the Awka Capital Territory Development Authority should make effective use of media platforms and should be able to tell its own stories effectively by communicating its activities and programmes to the wider world.

He said, "If you don’t tell your story, others will tell it for you — often negatively. Communication is central."

Stakeholders outline roadmap for Awka’s rapid growth

The keynote speaker, Olutoyin Ayinde, who is the President of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners, a former Lagos state Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, as well as Second Deputy President of the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria, spoke on Sustainable Urban Planning and Development Management.

Ayinde emphasised strict adherence to planning regulations and global best practices. He stressed human-centred planning, environmental sustainability, and the involvement of all stakeholders in town planning processes, including informal sector operators.

He expressed confidence that with this strategy, the Awka capital territory, in no distant time, will join the league of fastest-growing capital territories in the world.

The Chief Executive Officer of Petros Global Enterprises Ltd, Peter Nwokoye, who spoke on the topic, “Organisational Leadership: Keys Needed to Effectively Execute a Vision,” commended ongoing infrastructural developments in Awka, particularly road projects, and said ACTDA’s leadership appeared committed and result-driven.

Nwokoye cited Singapore’s transformation since 1965 and noted that strong leadership and disciplined governance can turn any society into a global economic powerhouse. He identified governance, trade, education, technology, and industrial development as key drivers of its success.

He urged the ACTDA to follow Singapore's developmental format in order to achieve greater impact.

Also speaking, Urban Development and Coordinating City expert Kabiu Mohammad said Awka capital territory has been selected for the African Development Bank’s African Cities Programme to support urban infrastructure and city development across Africa.

He said the selection positioned Awka for major infrastructural transformation. A technical committee has already been set up to handle city profiling, stakeholder engagement, and data collection for an action plan.

He told the leadership of the Awka Capital Territory Development Authority to take good advantage of the grant to speed up the development of the capital territory.

Earlier in his remarks, ACTDA CEO Dr Ossy Onuko said the retreat is part of efforts to improve professionalism, regulatory efficiency, and coordination in urban development administration. He said it marks a new phase in the agency’s operations and urged staff to see it as part of broader institutional reform aimed at improving performance.

Soludo partners Flutterwave on digital economy

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Anambra state government entered a partnership with fintech company Flutterwave to strengthen digital payments and expand e-commerce infrastructure across the state.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo said the initiative is aimed at empowering small businesses, improving transaction systems, and connecting traders and artisans in hubs like Onitsha, Nnewi, and Awka to wider markets.

Source: Legit.ng