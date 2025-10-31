Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Akure, Ondo state - The Director General of the Tinubu Support Group (TSG), Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, said northerners will speak with their votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Yakassai said the North has a moral obligation to reciprocate Tinubu’s past political support for late President Muhammadu Buhari.

He declared that northerners will support Tinubu’s 2027 re-election.

As reported by Vanguard, Yakassai stated this in Akure, during the inauguration of the Ondo State chapter of the Tinubu Support Group.

“If Asiwaju supported Buhari in 2017 and repeated the same feat with success in 2023, it has become a moral imperative for all of us northerners to repeat the same courtesy and work towards the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It is an honour for us to be morally conscious, morally right, and support his second-term bid.”

Yakassai added that northerners are ready to openly mobilise for Tinubu's re-election in 2027.

According to Yakassai, the dissenting northern voices are insignificant.

“If you hear a few voices claiming to oppose President Tinubu, they are mostly people fingered in corruption, fraud, or those who have not found space in government. They are mere grumblers with no tangible impact. Try to win them over, but if they refuse, leave them—they represent an infinitesimal fraction of the electorate.”

Tinubu gets Northern endorsement ahead of 2027

Recall that President Tinubu received massive endorsement from a northern group ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The Northern Ambassadors for Renewed Hope has declared its support for President Tinubu's re-election in 2027.

Comrade Usman Musa, the national coordinator of the group, explained why President Tinubu is the best option for Northerners and Nigerians in 2027.

Read more stories on Tinubu's re-election:

2027 election: 'Why northerners owe Tinubu votes

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that APC's Habibu Mayana Bello drummed up support for President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Bello, a prominent X user (formerly Twitter) with over 33,000 followers, is a staunch supporter of President Tinubu.

The APC stalwart endorsed Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election, stating that "it is time" for northerners to compensate the incumbent Nigerian leader.

Source: Legit.ng