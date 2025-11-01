Tension as Gunmen Kidnap Kebbi Deputy Speaker, Bagudu
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Kebbi state - The Deputy Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Samaila Bagudu, has been kidnapped
The lawmaker was abducted in his hometown, Bagudu Local Government Area, on Friday, October 31, 2025.
It was gathered that the gunmen stormed the town and started shooting indiscriminately.
According to Channels Television, the sources said the deputy speaker was abducted shortly after finishing his prayers and leaving the mosque for his home.
The Chief Press Secretary to the Kebbi State Government Ahmed Idris confirmed the abduction.
The State Police Command is yet to comment on the kidnap incident as at the time of filling his report
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.