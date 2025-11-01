Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kebbi state - The Deputy Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Samaila Bagudu, has been kidnapped

The lawmaker was abducted in his hometown, Bagudu Local Government Area, on Friday, October 31, 2025.

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed the town and started shooting indiscriminately.

According to Channels Television, the sources said the deputy speaker was abducted shortly after finishing his prayers and leaving the mosque for his home.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Kebbi State Government Ahmed Idris confirmed the abduction.

The State Police Command is yet to comment on the kidnap incident as at the time of filling his report

Source: Legit.ng