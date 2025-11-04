Breaking: APC Leaders Storm Taraba Govt House as PDP's Governor Kefas Inches Closer to Defection
- Key APC stakeholders are meeting to discuss and agree on a date to formally receive Governor Agbu Kefas into the party
- Preparations are ongoing for a grand reception ceremony in Jalingo to welcome the governor into the APC
- If official, Kefas will be the fifth PDP governor to dump the party; the likes of Governors Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta and Bayelsa’s Duoye Diri had earlier defected to the APC
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Jalingo, Taraba state - Prominent leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have converged in the banquet hall of the Taraba State Government House.
This comes amid growing speculation that Governor Agbu Kefas is preparing to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling APC ahead of the 2027 elections.
Legit.ng reports that Taraba, located in Nigeria's northeastern geopolitical zone, has never had an APC governor.
Vanguard on Tuesday afternoon, November 4, cited sources as saying the high-level meeting is part of strategic consultations aimed at finalising arrangements for what is expected to be a smooth and well-coordinated defection of the governor to the ruling party.
Among the prominent APC chieftains reportedly present at the gathering are the National Vice Chairman of the APC (North East), Mustapha Salihu; the Minister of State for Regional Development, Uba Maigari; Taraba state APC Chairman, Ibrahim El-Sudi; Deputy National Women Leader, Hajia Zainab Ibrahim; and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) board member, Sani Danladi, among others.
Defections: PDP vows not to surrender
Meanwhile, the PDP has vowed not to give up, even as more of its members are reportedly defecting to the ruling APC, The Guardian reported.
Anambra election 2025: Atiku sends strong message to voters over APC’s alleged practice of snatching mandate
According to the opposition party, the latest political movements form part of a wider attempt to weaken it ahead of the 2027 elections.
The party's spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, said:
“Nigerians have not defected from hunger, insecurity, or hardship. They seek relief, and the PDP represents hope and prosperity based on our record of performance. The PDP is a party built to protect Nigeria’s diversity. That mission has not changed."
He added:
“You cannot destroy a party that belongs to the people. The PDP is not about individuals; it represents an idea, the idea of Nigeria itself."
Taraba deputy returns after 8 months
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Alhaji Aminu Alkali, the deputy governor of Taraba, returned to Jalingo after being absent from the state for eight months.
Sources disclosed that the deputy governor returned to the state through the Yola Airport.
Alkali reportedly arrived from Abuja, the Nigerian capital city, and was moved to his official residence at the government house in a four-vehicle convoy.
