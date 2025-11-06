Governor Soludo’s hometown has welcomed him with fanfare ahead of the Anambra election

Ahead of the November 8 governorship election in Anambra state, Isuofia community, Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo's hometown, has organised a grand reception in his honour.

The ceremony, held in the community on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, attracted the who's who among the illustrious sons and daughters of the town, as well as friends and well-wishers.

The ceremony was organized to welcome the governor back home, thank him for making the community proud by reason of the good works he did as Anambra governor in his first tenure, and to assure him of their unalloyed support and prayers.

In his opening remarks during the event, the President General of Isuofia People's Union Federated, Engr. Fidelis Okafor noted that the ceremony was not a political gathering or rally for the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), but a gathering meant to thank God for His magnanimity, and to ask for His blessings.

His words:

"What we organize here today is not an APGA rally or political event. Rather, it is a gathering of brothers convened by people of Isuofia, to thank God Almighty for the great work He used our brother and son, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, to do as governor of Anambra state in the past three and a half years."

"We also want to use this occasion to commend the governor for accepting to be a vessel for a greater Anambra state, and to further assure him of our support come November 8, the governorship election day. We owe him nothing short of one hundred percent support. We, therefore, urge every son and daughter of Isuofia - every eligible voter in the community, to come out on Saturday, November 8, 2025, to give overwhelming support to our brother."

The PG, who recounted the state of the community and Anambra in general before Soludo became governor, especially in the areas of security and infrastructure, said that what their son, the governor, did in less than four years is unprecedented, and should be encouraged.

Soludo’s hometown backs him with N200m gift

Earlier, the chairman of the occasion, Chief Patrick Ndubisi, who announced a donation of N200 million on behalf of the community to support Governor Soludo's re-election campaign, contended that the donation was nothing compared to the honour the governor brought to the community by way of development and good governance.

Former President General of the community, Chief Jude Okeke, and the chairman of APGA, Isuofia Ward, Mrs Nonso Ewulum, also assured Governor Soludo of full support from the community.

Responding, Governor Charles Soludo thanked the Isuofia community for the honour accorded to him, and asked the people to replicate the same come November 8, the governorship election day.

He said, "My people, Isuofia people; you sent me on this errand three and a half years ago. You prayed for me, supported me, and I went on the journey. Today, what is on the ground has proven that I have not disappointed you. I thank God for that."

"Saturday, November 8, is another day with history. It is another day for the Isuofia people to speak with one voice again. In 2021, when I was going for the first tenure, Isuofia Ward got second second-highest number of votes in the state, besides Enugu-Otu in Anambra East LGA. This time around, you'll take the first position."

"Therefore, come Saturday, November 8, dust your PVC and proceed to your respective polling stations; cast your votes, and stay there to make sure that your votes are counted, and that they count ultimately."

Soludo, who acknowledged that he did well in the delivery of quality democracy dividends in his first tenure, insisted that there is no community among the 179 communities in Anambra that did not benefit from his government.

He apologised to individuals and communities whose properties were affected in the course of the massive road construction in the state, and said it is for the greater good of the state.

Top aides commend Soludo’s four-year performance

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent, Special Assistant to the Governor on Lagos Liaison Office, Andy Okafor, who is also from the community, commended Governor Soludo, saying that in less than four years, he was able to accomplish what many governors cannot achieve in 8 years.

He said, "Soludo wiped our tears. As a good son and good ambassador, he made this community proud. He represented Isuofia very well in Anambra state, Nigeria, and the world over."

"The assurance we're giving him is that no single vote shall be wasted. All votes of every Isuofia man must be cast for Soludo, and all the votes must be made to count. We have no better way to reward him other than voting massively for him."

Also, in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng correspondent, Special Adviser to the Governor on Markets, Chief Everistus Uba, who is also from the community, commended the governor, saying that he has changed the identity of Anambra state from a dreaded dungeon for criminals to a haven of sorts.

He said that when Soludo took over, he liberated seven local government areas previously occupied by criminals and set the people free. He also said that the way the governor checked the activities of fake native doctors in the state contributed to a drastic reduction in crime. He further assured the governor of the community's unalloyed support at the polls.

Highpoint of the reception was the presentation of gifts and monetary donations to the governor to support his re-election campaign.

Isuofia community in general supported Soludo with two hundred million naira (N200m), Umuada Isuofia (N1m), while Aguata United Traders Association and Platanium Club donated an undisclosed sum of money.

Ohanaeze launches campaign to end voter apathy in Anambra

Earlier, Ohanaeze Ndigbo held a strategic meeting with village chairmen across Anambra State to address low voter turnout ahead of the November 8 governorship election.

The organisation revealed it will open a situation room in Awka to monitor polling and mobilise youths, who make up about half of the electorate, to cast their votes, emphasising local-leader outreach and voter education.

Village chairmen pledged commitment to mobilising eligible voters within their communities, using workshops, town halls, and local cultural networks to counter apathy and enhance participation in the electoral process.

