Awka, Anambra state - The Inspector General of Police ( IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has warned the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Eastern Security Network (ESN), and other non-state actors to steer clear of the Saturday, November 8, governorship election in Anambra state.

Egbetokun said any attempt to disrupt the exercise “shall invite an immediate, coordinated and overwhelming law enforcement response.”

He gave the warning during the signing of a Peace Accord by 16 political parties participating in the election on Monday, November 3, 2025.

As reported by Leadership, Egbetokun was represented by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ben Okoro.

He disclosed that the Police have precision-targeted intelligence operations to identify, isolate, and dismantle any network or individual floating acts of intimidation or violence during or after the election.

“Any person of a group found bearing arms, brandishing instruments of intimidation, or performing unauthorised security duties outside recognised federal agencies shall be treated as an armed non-state actor.

“Such persons shall be swiftly neutralised, arrested, and prosecuted under the Firearms Act, the Criminal Code, and the terrorism prevention and Prohibition Act 2022. This remains an operational red line that will be enforced without hesitation."

Anambra guber poll: Ribadu warns politicians

Recall that the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, warns that any act of violence during the Anambra governorship election will face a strong, decisive response from security agencies

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, Joash Amupitan, says the commission is fully ready for the November 8 poll, with 24,000 personnel to be deployed across polling units

Ribadu urges political leaders to take responsibility for peace as the government implements multi-layered security and intelligence operations statewide.

Police threaten to arrest and eliminate individuals involved in violence during the Anambra governorship election

