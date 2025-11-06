Senator Ned Nwoko recently returned to social media following his ongoing marital crisis with Regina Daniels

Ned Nwoko shared in a lengthy post a brief journey of his life, work, and impact in and beyond Nigeria

The Nigerian lawmaker also opened up about his personal lifestyle, igniting reactions from Nigerians on social media

Popular businessman Senator Ned Nwoko, on Thursday, November 6, took to his social media pages to share a lengthy post detailing his life, work, and impact in and outside Nigeria.

Nwoko, representing Delta North Senatorial District at the 10th Senate (2023), has been making waves on social media over the tension in his marriage with actress Regina Daniels.

The senator, who revealed he was deeply honoured to serve his people and the country, disclosed he was born in December 1960 into the royal family of Idumuje-Ugboko, Anioma land, Delta state.

Nwoko revealed he served as a member of the House of Representatives in 1999, representing the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency.

Regarding his education, Nwoko wrote:

"Educated in the United Kingdom, earning a BA (Hons) in Law & History at University of Keele and an LLM in Maritime & Commercial Law at King’s College London. Called to the English Bar at Lincoln’s Inn and later served as a solicitor of the Supreme Court of England & Wales."

He founded the Ned Nwoko & Co Solicitors (London), recognised as the Best Black Lawyer of African Descent in England in 1995 and spearheaded investigations into the London and Paris Club loans for Nigeria and 774 Local Government Councils, resulting in a landmark judgment of US$3.2 billion, a milestone in Nigeria’s fiscal accountability.

He also included other achievements, such as owning a resort and his support for the youth.

Nwoko, who is an advocate of Igbo unity, disclosed he is a vegetarian, a Muslim, a non-drinker, and a non-smoker.

"I share this not to boast but to remind every Nigerian that with vision, determination, and service, we can create a lasting impact. I remain committed to the progress of Delta North, Anioma land, and our great nation, Nigeria," he added.

Ned Nwoko's post about his life and impact is below:

The senator's post comes following Regina Daniels' mother’s claims about the actress' financial support for Nwoko's political career.

Comments as Ned Nwoko shares his solid profile

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

Uduak Melody Etim Bassey reacted:

"These sudden "Journey of my life" info na for those wey get mind talk say na dem dey feed, clothe and house Pa Ned with their resources. If you know, you know."

Muma Ann Kayo Bweupe commented:

"Adaaa senator first teach him small respect then release him after Christmas."

Elizabeth Idoko Onoja said:

"Hmmm currently pa Ned wining He just came out to introduce himself after Regina introduce her dad as lawyer before before."

Thelma Amaechi reacted:

"Senator Ned, I like as Nigerians carry una matter for their heads o, forget say nah cruise your wife (Regina) dey catch. Them go explain tir but no evidence."

