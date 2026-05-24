The Nigeria Football Federation has praised Nigerian players who won league and cup titles across Europe this season

Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho, Raphael Onyedika and several Super Falcons stars were among the title winners

NFF president Ibrahim Gusau says the achievements prove Nigerian players remain among the best globally

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has congratulated several Nigerian football stars after an impressive season that saw many players win league and cup trophies across Europe.

NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusau praised both the Super Eagles and Super Falcons stars for their remarkable performances, describing their success as proof of the quality and consistency of Nigerian footballers abroad.

Victor Osimhen led Galatasaray to win back-to-back Turkish Super Lig titles this season. Photo by Seskim Photo

Source: Getty Images

Speaking after the conclusion of several European domestic campaigns, Gusau expressed delight over the achievements recorded by Nigerian internationals in different leagues.

According to the NFF president, the victories provide strong encouragement ahead of upcoming international competitions involving Nigeria’s national teams.

“The NFF is very happy with the achievements of these players in their various clubs and leagues,” Gusau said.

“It is a thing of joy to see our players winning trophies here and there, as it presents assurance that they are in good form to deliver whenever any international match or tournament comes up.”

Osimhen, Iheanacho and Super Eagles stars shine

Among the standout performers celebrated by the federation was Victor Osimhen, who played a major role in helping Galatasaray win the Turkish Super Lig title.

Kelechi Iheanacho claimed the double in Scotland, winning the Premier League and the Scottish Cup. Photo by Jane Barlow

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles striker enjoyed another prolific campaign in Turkey and was widely regarded as one of the club’s most influential players throughout the season.

Kelechi Iheanacho was also recognised after helping Celtic secure a domestic league and cup double during his debut season in Scotland.

Elsewhere, midfielder Raphael Onyedika celebrated Belgian Pro League success with Club Brugge, while defender Zaidu Sanusi lifted the Taça de Portugal with FC Porto.

Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi also joined the celebrations after contributing to Porto’s success following his January loan move from Nice.

Defender Igoh Ogbu was another player honoured after helping Slavia Prague win the Czech First League title.

Goalkeeper Francis Uzoho also ended the season on a high after Omonia Nicosia won the Cypriot First Division.

Meanwhile, defender Semi Ajayi celebrated promotion to the Premier League after Hull City won the Championship play-off final.

Super Falcons stars also earn recognition

The NFF also reserved special praise for several Super Falcons players who enjoyed trophy-winning campaigns in women’s football across Europe.

Midfielder Christy Ucheibe enjoyed a sensational season with SL Benfica, winning multiple domestic trophies including the Taça de Portugal Feminina, Taça de Liga Feminina and Super Taça de Portugal Feminina.

Defender Shukurat Oladipo also made headlines after being named the best defender in the Serie A Femminile following AS Roma Women’s league title triumph.

Forward Rinsola Babajide was another Nigerian star celebrated after contributing to Roma’s successful campaign with important goals during the season.

With Nigerian players continuing to shine across Europe, the NFF believes the future remains bright for both the Super Eagles and Super Falcons ahead of crucial international competitions in the coming months.

Onuachu matches Osimhen’s record

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Paul Onuachu once again proved why he remains one of Nigeria’s most reliable strikers after producing a match-winning performance to lead Trabzonspor to Turkish Cup glory on Friday night.

The towering Super Eagles forward scored a brilliant brace as Trabzonspor defeated Konyaspor 2-1 in a tense and entertaining final, securing the club’s first Turkish Cup triumph since 2020.

Source: Legit.ng