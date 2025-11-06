Nigerian pastor, Prophet Abel Boma, has alleged that terrorism "brings in billions of dollars every year, every month" to the Western world

Amid disturbing security challenges in parts of the world, Prophet Boma asserted that Western countries "are part of the terrorism they claim to be solving"

In another prophecy, the cleric said that although US President Donald Trump was sent by God, he "disobeyed"

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Prophet Abel Boma has accused the Western world of sponsoring terrorism.

The cleric, in a social media post, berated the hundreds of African men recruited into the Russian and Ukrainian armies.

Boma's post comes as the Nigerian government said it would welcome the United States (US) assistance in fighting armed groups as long as its territorial integrity is respected. The Nigerian government's pledge came after US President Donald Trump threatened military action in the country, accusing the current administration of failing to protect Christians there.

Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, spokesperson for Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, denies President Trump's allegations that it is allowing the killing of Christians and told Al Jazeera that the government welcomes US help to fight armed groups but is against unilateral attacks.

Wading in, Prophet Boma wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Monday, November 3:

"The Western world is part of the problem of terrorism. They sponsor terrorism—because terrorism brings in billions of dollars every year, every month. So they are part of the terrorism they claim to be solving. I pity the Africans who say they want to go fight for Ukraine. I pity the Africans who say they want to go fight for Russia. I pity the Africans who don’t have the mentality to think— These people are putting you on the war front so you die like a chicken. No citizenship for you. No citizenship. There’s no such issue for you. You’re just being used."

Prophet's alleged vision about United States

In another message, Prophet Boma claimed that God gave him a message concerning the US.

He said the US under Trump is carrying out mass deportation because "they know the trials will start soon."

Boma posted:

"Even the people in America need to back up the Africans. Because the time is coming—they will hit America two by two. The Chinese will not pity you. They will flash you two by two. And the blacks will return. And you expect a black to come back and worship his fellow black man? All this visa process—trying to stop people from coming, chasing people back to their countries… I know what the Lord said: Trump is pushing people back to their countries. Because they know the trials will start soon. So when you go back to your country, America will not be reduced— They are finding a way to keep food for Americans, for the whites. Can I tell you? If they reduce most of the black people in America, He is trying to preserve the grains for war. Just like Joseph guided Pharaoh to store food, Trump is chasing people out so there will be enough for their own. You think I don’t know all these things to explain to you? We say: “God is good, God is good.” But let’s start protecting ourselves."

Furthermore, Boma prophesied that Trump, as president of the US, "will mess up."

He stated:

"I told you before: Trump is the will of God. But he will mess up. He will speak like Nebuchadnezzar. That’s what the Lord said. He will not finish what God gave him to fulfil in the world. Trump was sent by God—but disobeyed."

Ayodele speaks on US threats

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, advised President Bola Tinubu not to beg Trump over the recent military threats against Nigeria due to alleged targeted killings of Christians.

Primate Ayodele urged Tinubu not to put himself in a position where he will be at Trump's mercy.

The cleric counselled President Tinubu to quickly fix Nigeria's lingering security challenges 'because it will affect his chances in the 2027 elections'.

