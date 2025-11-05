A post shared by a Nigerian man trended online because of what he shared concerning US President Donald Trump

The man shares why there was no need for Trump to intervene in Nigerian security matters

This came after Donald Trump claimed a record number of Christians were being killed in Nigeria, and he was coming to stop it

A Nigerian man identified as Ayo has shared his thoughts on the planned intervention of the United States in Nigeria’s security.

His post followed a threat issued by the American president, Donald Trump, telling Nigeria that his country might step in to resolve lingering security challenges.

Known on X as @mariolexxx, Ayo mentioned that Nigeria didn’t need Trump of the United States.

According to him, the insecurity in the country affected people of all religions and not just Christians.

The post read:

“I'm a Nigerian living in Nigeria, and at no point does Nigeria needs trump or the US. Nigeria faces an insecurity problem that affects people of all kinds of faith. not just Christians.”

The man also shared a video of a social commentator who shared reasons why Trump may have issued his threats against Nigeria.

See the post below:

Reactions trail man’s post on Trump’s threat

@MR_MUSK123 said:

"That one na ur papa business. You’re speaking for your family!"

@66Decrypt

Make e travel go Kogi first make Dem nap am, if e go still dey Nigeria

@drezeeric_eze said:

"Nigeria needs Trump! We have failed in the fight against terrorism. If you are enjoying because you are yarigba, good for you. We want Trump to eliminate all terrorist and expose the sponsors!"

@BekisRocky said:

"Ayo is probably one of the white leaders that is ok with alllll these killing most likely a demonrats liberal."

@donchima_chima

"E rat agent they have paid this one to do damage control for them tribal bigots."

@FoxProMAGA said:

"10,000+ people (Christians & Muslims) have been killed since Pres. Tinubu took office. Jihadists Boko Haram, ISWAP, & Fulani militias want to wipe out the Christian population in Nigeria. If Tinubu is unable or unwilling to stop the killing, Trump may have to intervene."

@otunbaoap said:

Nigeria need US since our leaders are not ready to lead us right then let those that understand do it for us. It’s so funny how every one that are moving mad when others are crying can be quick to come to social media to show their fear. At this point we need help

@mauricedpg1 said:

Don't worry. It's that insecurity problem that Trump is coming to help us with since our government cannot for over 10years now.

