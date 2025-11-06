Officials have said that the Air Force could conduct airstrikes on the few known compounds in northern Nigeria inhabited by militant groups

American drones like the MQ-9 Reaper and the MQ-1 Predator could attack a few vehicles and even a handful of convoys

American forces could team up with Nigerian soldiers to raid villages to root out insurgents who have ensconced themselves in rural hamlets in the country’s north

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering global affairs.

Washington, USA - United States (US) President Donald Trump shared his threat of a military operation in Nigeria over the killings of Christians.

Legit.ng reports that Trump has already asked the Pentagon to map out a possible plan of attack in Nigeria, coming against the backdrop of his warning that Christianity was "facing an existential threat" in Africa's most populous country.

US military presents plan for potential action in Nigeria amid President Donald Trump's threats. Photo credits: @GhArmedForces, @realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

Per a report by New York Times on Wednesday, November 5, defence officers revealed that officials with the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) drew up plans this week.

The online newspaper stated that they generated the plans after Trump’s announcement.

The US leader had said via social media:

“I am hereby instructing our Department of War to prepare for possible action.”

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth was quick to respond, also on social media.

He wrote:

“Yes, sir."

Hegseth’s office swiftly directed AFRICOM to send plans for possible strikes.

Officials at the Stuttgart, Germany–based command revisited their contingency plans for the Sahel, part of the US military’s practice of preparing for every possible scenario. They reportedly sent the updated options to Washington.

The new AFRICOM commander, General Dagvin R.M. Anderson, has a previously scheduled trip to Nigeria in the next month or so, New York Times said.

Three defence officials said the plans from the command had three options (light, medium and heavy) and were intended to be escalatory.

Former presidential aide Hakeem Baba-Ahmed asks President Bola Tinubu to assure Nigerians that citizens are not in more danger. Photo credit: Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

Source: Facebook

'Tinubu must address Nigerians' - Baba-Ahmed

Meanwhile, Baba-Ahmed, a former spokesperson for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to address Nigerians over Trump’s threats. Doing this, Baba-Ahmed said, will lower tension.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday, November 6:

"President Tinubu should have addressed Nigerians over Trump’s threats. Directly. To calm nerves, lower tension, and assure Nigerians that we are not in more danger. He should not go to the US. It will cheapen us more. He should appoint Ambassadors to our Missions. Please, Sir, lead!"

Read more on the US' threats to Nigeria here:

US pursuing personal agenda' – Dambazau

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lieutenant-General Abdulrahman Dambazau, former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Nigeria, said the US may be preparing to set up a military base in Nigeria.

Dambazau shared his thoughts at the seventh annual public lecture of the ‘Just Friends Club of Nigeria’ in Abuja while addressing his country’s security challenges.

Source: Legit.ng