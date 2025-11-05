Ex-APC Presidential Aspirant Mentions Best Person Who Can Handle Trump, Shares Photo
FCT, Abuja - Adamu Garba, a former presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has asserted that only Vladimir, the president of Russia, is fit to confront the United States (US) President Donald Trump.
Garba, who said this via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday, November 5, noted that the Russian leader will never bow to Trump's pressure.
He wrote, with accompanying picture of Putin:
"Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, the best Trump handler in the World. He once said: 'When you are dealing with Trump, never take any decision under his pressure, you'll end up into his trap'."
Legit.ng reports that Garba's comment comes against the backdrop of the threat President Trump issued against Nigeria recently.
Trump, who alleged that there is an ongoing genocide against Christians in Nigeria, had labelled Nigeria a 'Country of Particular Concern'.
He had also accused the federal government of turning a blind eye to the alleged persecution of Christians, a claim that President Bola Tinubu countered, explaining that such has no place in Nigeria.
Subsequently, Trump asked the US Department of War to prepare for action in Nigeria.
The American leader later said options were available, including “boots on the ground”, airstrikes, amongst others.
