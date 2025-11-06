A Catholic priest based overseas has sent a cryptic message to the President of the United States, Donald Trump

This comes after Trump designated Nigeria a 'country of particular concern' and threatened military action over an alleged Christian genocide

This has led to concerns and panic on social media, but the reverend father had a 'friendly reminder' for Trump

A reverend father, Mazi Uc, has sent a 'friendly reminder' to President Donald Trump after the US president's threat to take military action in Nigeria over an alleged Christian genocide.

In a Facebook post, the Catholic priest highlighted some locations in Nigeria that Trump should take note of.

A reverend father urged Trump to take note of certain locations in Nigeria.

The priest pointed out that Uyo is not the same as Oyo, Sambisa is not the same as Asaba, and Auchi is not the same as Bauchi.

He urged the US President to recheck his map. His post suggested that he was funnily advising Trump ahead of any military action in Nigeria. The priest wrote:

"Friendly reminder to President Trump: Uyo isn’t Oyo, Sambisa isn’t Asaba, and Auchi isn’t Bauchi. Cross check the map sir."

A reverend father sends a message to President Donald Trump.

Trump: Catholic priest's post triggers mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the reverend father's post below:

Katy August said:

"Don't worry fada.

"Not be Nigeria Army dey come na US, they think b4 acting."

Israel Moses Akpan said:

"I now understand that American Army only have the pidgin copy of the map.

"Abeg, I get the English copy to give them abeg.

"To avoid confusion when dem want release bomb."

Precious Marcellus said:

"Rich men dey rush go outside Nigeria na poor man dey ready to stay for Nigeria. May God bless us all with riches."

Emmanuel Kanu said:

"Let Trump no too rely on Google map because some areas for Nigeria can confuse even AI. Make him follow who know road abeg I need to protect my pot of soup ooo."

Kings Holuwholey said:

"Ikotun is different from Ikot-Epene.

"Ondo is different from Edo.

"Ogun is different from Osun.

"Ikeja is no longer the Federal Capital….. Nah Abuja he dey….. Ejo ooooh."

Ajukwara Chibuzor Timothy said:

"Drop location for 2 bottles of chilled zero spirit . Na Groundnut oil dey ur head so na so I for dey hear boom and Trump go say he thought .... Auchi is Bauchi. Ur info and update na atomic bomb."

Joseph Obinna said:

"I have been checking the sky more frequently than I have checked my wife's phone in the last 8yrs of marriage now."

Eduzor Obianuju said:

"They know our map more than us. They have carried out a successful rescue operation in Nigeria without any casualty."

