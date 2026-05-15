Ibrahim Abdulkarim has disclosed Peter Obi's commitment to a one-term presidency for long-term political transition

Supporters discuss succession plan for Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to ensure continuity after Obi's term

Reflecting on this, Abdulkarim emphasised focus on governance reforms and strong institutional foundation beyond election victories

FCT, Abuja - A political associate of Peter Obi, Ibrahim Abdulkarim, has shed more light on the former presidential candidate’s reported one-term pledge and long-term political plans ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking during a television interview alongside political analyst Abdullahi Ahmed, Abdulkarim said Obi remains committed to serving only one term if elected president, insisting that the move forms part of a broader political transition plan.

Fresh insights on Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso's alliance ahead of 2031 emerge

Source: Twitter

According to him, critics doubting Obi’s promise fail to understand the long-term vision being considered by his camp.

“He said even if you put a gun on his head, he’s going to do one time,” Abdulkarim stated during the interview.

He added that Obi believes significant reforms can still be achieved within four years.

“Some people destroy a whole country within a period of just two years. Somebody can come and change the trajectory of the country within that period of four years and also put our institutions back to work,” he said.

Abdulkarim defends Obi’s record in Anambra

Responding to claims that supporters of Obi had ignored perceived shortcomings from his tenure as governor of Anambra State, Abdulkarim admitted no politician is entirely flawless but argued that Obi’s achievements outweigh the criticisms.

“If your good side is 90 per cent and your bad side is one, you still get an A, but you have to acknowledge the bad side,” he said.

He also pointed to Obi’s financial record in office, saying the former governor left funds behind for the state after completing his tenure.

“What did he do in Anambra? He left money,” Abdulkarim added.

Camp plans succession after one term

Abdulkarim further disclosed that Obi’s supporters were already discussing a succession arrangement that could see power transferred to Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso after 2031.

According to him, the idea is centred on continuity and sustaining reforms beyond a single administration.

“He has somebody that he’s working with that they understand where they are going to,” he said.

“Okay, hands over to Kwankwaso after 2031, that’s what they are thinking, that’s our thinking, that’s our plan, that’s what we want to do.”

He continued:

“We want from him to move to Kwankwaso. That’s our thinking. That’s how we look at it because we know it’s continuity.”

Obi's ally says long-term reforms are priority

The Obi ally explained that discussions within the political movement go beyond winning elections and are focused on building institutions capable of sustaining governance reforms.

According to him, members of the camp are already considering short, medium and long-term policy goals.

“We are not going to plan this thing with Peter Obi just for us to do one term and then everybody will walk away,” he said.

“We want from day one, even now when we are going to be doing our campaign, to start planning, to start adjusting, to start seeing which are the agencies of government that if they are alive, other activities can follow through.”

He also said the group hopes to reduce excessive concentration of power at the presidency and strengthen institutions for future administrations.

Obi slams INEC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of acting in the interest of the presidency ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Obi made the remarks during an interview with journalist Kayode Akintemi, where he expressed concerns over the neutrality of the electoral body and the leadership of its chairman.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng