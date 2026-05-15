Qatar has confirmed the official dates for Eid Al Adha in 2026, with celebrations set to begin on Wednesday, May 27

Astronomical calculations show that Dhu al-Hijjah will start on Monday, May 18, marking the countdown to one of Islam’s most significant occasions

Meanwhile, residents in the UAE and across the region are preparing for extended holidays, with final dates to be confirmed after the official moon sighting

Qatar has announced the official dates for Eid Al Adha in 2026, based on astronomical calculations.

The first day of Dhu al-Hijjah 1447 AH will be Monday, May 18, 2026, and Eid Al Adha will begin on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

Qatar announced the official dates for Eid Al Adha 2026, confirming when celebrations will begin. Photo credit: Agoes Rudianto/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Astronomical basis for the announcement

According to Khaleejtimes, Dr. Faisal Al-Ansari, Executive Director of the Qatar Calendar House, explained that although the crescent for Dhu al-Hijjah will form on Saturday, May 16, 2026 at 11.02pm Doha time, it will not be visible at sunset.

He said:

“It is impossible to see the crescent moon on Saturday evening (the day of observation) in the skies of Qatar and all Arab and Islamic countries, because the crescent moon will not have been born at sunset on that day.”

UAE and Saudi Arabia confirm Dhul Qa’dah

The UAE Fatwa Council announced that Sunday, April 19, 2026 marked the start of Dhul Qa’dah 1447 AH. Saudi Arabia’s Crescent Sighting Department of the Supreme Court confirmed the same date after reviewing reports from courts on Friday, April 17, 2026, which corresponded to 29 Shawwal 1447 AH.

Astronomical predictions suggest that the 29th day of Dhul Qa’dah will fall on Sunday, May 17, 2026. If the crescent is sighted that evening, Dhu al-Hijjah will begin on Monday, May 18. If not, Dhul Qa’dah will complete 30 days, and Dhu al-Hijjah will start on Tuesday, May 19.

If Dhu al-Hijjah begins on May 18, Arafah Day will fall on Tuesday, May 26, followed by Eid Al Adha on Wednesday, May 27. If the month begins on May 19, Arafah Day will shift to Wednesday, May 27, and Eid Al Adha will start on Thursday, May 28.

UAE public holidays and extended breaks

The UAE Cabinet has approved Arafah Day as a public holiday, followed by three days of Eid Al Adha celebrations. This means residents could enjoy a holiday from Tuesday, May 26 to Friday, May 29, 2026. With the weekend included, this creates a six-day break.

For those planning ahead, taking annual leave on Monday, May 25, 2026 could extend the holiday to nine consecutive days off, combining weekends before and after the official break.

As with all Islamic months, the exact dates of Dhu al-Hijjah, Arafah Day, and Eid Al Adha will only be confirmed after official moon sighting announcements. Residents in the UAE and across the region are advised to follow updates from recognised authorities closer to the time.

Qatar residents prepared for extended holidays, as Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha dates were set to follow the moon sighting. Photo credit: Agoes Rudianto/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Bangladesh announces 7-day public holiday dates

Legit.ng earlier reported that the government of Bangladesh has declared a seven-day holiday from Monday, May 25, to Sunday, May 31, in celebration of the upcoming Eid Al Adha 2026.

As noted on Friday, May 8, by Prothomalo, government offices will remain open on Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24.

Source: Legit.ng