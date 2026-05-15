Qatar Finally Announces Confirmed Eid Al Adha 2026 Dates, Explains Findings
- Qatar has confirmed the official dates for Eid Al Adha in 2026, with celebrations set to begin on Wednesday, May 27
- Astronomical calculations show that Dhu al-Hijjah will start on Monday, May 18, marking the countdown to one of Islam’s most significant occasions
- Meanwhile, residents in the UAE and across the region are preparing for extended holidays, with final dates to be confirmed after the official moon sighting
Qatar has announced the official dates for Eid Al Adha in 2026, based on astronomical calculations.
The first day of Dhu al-Hijjah 1447 AH will be Monday, May 18, 2026, and Eid Al Adha will begin on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.
Astronomical basis for the announcement
According to Khaleejtimes, Dr. Faisal Al-Ansari, Executive Director of the Qatar Calendar House, explained that although the crescent for Dhu al-Hijjah will form on Saturday, May 16, 2026 at 11.02pm Doha time, it will not be visible at sunset.
He said:
“It is impossible to see the crescent moon on Saturday evening (the day of observation) in the skies of Qatar and all Arab and Islamic countries, because the crescent moon will not have been born at sunset on that day.”
UAE and Saudi Arabia confirm Dhul Qa’dah
The UAE Fatwa Council announced that Sunday, April 19, 2026 marked the start of Dhul Qa’dah 1447 AH. Saudi Arabia’s Crescent Sighting Department of the Supreme Court confirmed the same date after reviewing reports from courts on Friday, April 17, 2026, which corresponded to 29 Shawwal 1447 AH.
Astronomical predictions suggest that the 29th day of Dhul Qa’dah will fall on Sunday, May 17, 2026. If the crescent is sighted that evening, Dhu al-Hijjah will begin on Monday, May 18. If not, Dhul Qa’dah will complete 30 days, and Dhu al-Hijjah will start on Tuesday, May 19.
If Dhu al-Hijjah begins on May 18, Arafah Day will fall on Tuesday, May 26, followed by Eid Al Adha on Wednesday, May 27. If the month begins on May 19, Arafah Day will shift to Wednesday, May 27, and Eid Al Adha will start on Thursday, May 28.
UAE public holidays and extended breaks
The UAE Cabinet has approved Arafah Day as a public holiday, followed by three days of Eid Al Adha celebrations. This means residents could enjoy a holiday from Tuesday, May 26 to Friday, May 29, 2026. With the weekend included, this creates a six-day break.
For those planning ahead, taking annual leave on Monday, May 25, 2026 could extend the holiday to nine consecutive days off, combining weekends before and after the official break.
As with all Islamic months, the exact dates of Dhu al-Hijjah, Arafah Day, and Eid Al Adha will only be confirmed after official moon sighting announcements. Residents in the UAE and across the region are advised to follow updates from recognised authorities closer to the time.
Bangladesh announces 7-day public holiday dates
Legit.ng earlier reported that the government of Bangladesh has declared a seven-day holiday from Monday, May 25, to Sunday, May 31, in celebration of the upcoming Eid Al Adha 2026.
As noted on Friday, May 8, by Prothomalo, government offices will remain open on Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 5 years. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.