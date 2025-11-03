Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, has accused the opposition leaders of dividing the country by promoting religious sentiment

Wike made the allegation while reacting to the claim of Christian genocide in Nigeria by US President Donald Trump

The minister stressed that the opposition was acting beyond politics because they are aware that no one can defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has alleged that the opposition leaders are the ones behind the claim by US President Donald Trump that Christians were being killed in Nigeria.

Wike, while commenting on the development, said the move was ‘politics too far.’ However, the immediate past governor of Rivers state declined to mention the names of the opposition figures or explain further on his claim.

Wike speaks on Donald Trump's allegation

When he was asked if the opposition was fueling the narratives of Christian genocide in the country, the minister said, “it is very obvious and I have said this.” He further noted that the only problem in Nigeria as of today was the political style of President Bola Tinubu, citing the collapse of the opposition.

The minister explained that as of today, the opposition understands that there is no political party that is prepared enough to challenge President Tinubu in the 2027 election. He added that the next option for Tinubu's prospective opponent was to bring something that would divide the country.

Wike's statement reads in part:

“It is an indictment that a government I am serving, anybody will allege that that government is supporting genocide, killing of Christians, and I am still in that government.

Wike reveals politics behind Trump's genocide allegation

He stressed that the move was politics taken too far, citing that the Chief of Defence Staff, the Inspector General of Police, and the director of the State Security Service are all Christians. He questioned how all of them would remain in a government that is killing their people.

According to the FCT minister, no Nigerian leader is happy about the killings of Nigerians in any part of the country.

On Friday, October 31, US President Donald Trump announced that Nigeria has now been listed in the CPC. The announcement was his reaction to the allegations that there was a Christian genocide in Nigeria.

The Country of Particular Concern (CPC) refers to a country designated by the United States Secretary of State (under the delegated authority from the president), which is involved in systemic severe violations of religious freedom under the International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA) of 1998 (H.R. 2431) and its amendment of 1999 (Public Law 106-55).

Foreign ministry reacts to Trump's claim

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has commented on the claim that Nigerian Christians are being killed in massive.

According to the Nigerian government, the claim by the United States President Donald Trump did not reflect the reality on the ground.

US President Donald Trump claimed that there were widespread killings of Christians in Nigeria.

