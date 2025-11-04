Former military head of state General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) has reacted to Donald Trump 's threat of invasion into Nigeria

He warned that Trump’s remarks posed a serious danger to Nigeria’s unity and could embolden extremists

The former leader called for unity and encouraged strategic diplomatic dialogue to defuse tensions and protect Nigeria’s sovereignty

Former military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), has urged United States President Donald Trump to support Nigeria’s fight against insecurity rather than issue threats.

Abdulsalami warned that Trump’s recent remarks could undermine Nigeria’s unity and stability.

US Threats of Invasion: Ex-Military Head of State Breaks Silence on What Trump Must Do to Nigeria

Source: Getty Images

Abdulsalami warns Trump’s comments could destabilise Nigeria

Abdulsalami described Trump’s claims and warnings as “dangerous”, cautioning that commentary from global leaders must be handled with sensitivity.

Speaking from London in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), he said:

“His comments pose a grave threat to the country’s hard-won unity. Words from powerful nations carry weight, and they must be used responsibly."

The former head of state stressed that inflammatory statements could embolden extremists and worsen existing security challenges.

Trump’s warning sparks diplomatic tension

Trump had last Friday announced that Nigeria had been redesignated a country of particular concern over allegations of persecution of Christians.

He also warned that Washington could withdraw aid and deploy the US Department of Defence against terrorists in Nigeria.

“Better move fast,” Trump had said.

He added that his administration would “fight the terrorists that attack our cherished Christians.”

In response, the Nigerian presidency noted that President Bola Tinubu would engage Trump to address the concerns raised regarding Christian persecution.

Abdulsalami urges unity and diplomacy

US Threats of Invasion: Ex-Military Head of State Breaks Silence on What Trump Must Do to Nigeria

Source: Getty Images

Abdulsalami called on Nigerians to remain united in the face of external pressure and avoid internal cracks that could be exploited.

“Unity, wisdom, and diplomacy must take precedence over division and pride at this critical moment,” he said.

He encouraged Nigerian leaders to engage in constructive diplomatic dialogue with Trump to de-escalate tensions and present facts on the nation’s security efforts.

“There is a need for strategic dialogue to address these issues and defuse the situation,” he added.

Abdulsalmi calls for collective defence

The former head of state appealed to Nigerians to set aside political and religious prejudices and stand firm for the protection of the country’s sovereignty.

He noted that national interest should supersede all differences, particularly when the nation faces external pressure.

US War Dept preparing for Nigeria intervention

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States secretary of war, Pete Hegseth, signalled readiness to take action over the alleged genocide in Nigeria, echoing a threat from Trump that stirred global concern.

In an X post, the US official said that the United States Department of War was preparing for action if Nigeria fails to protect its people, amid claims that Christians in the country were being targeted based on their beliefs.

Source: Legit.ng