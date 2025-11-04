US President Donald Trump's allegation against Nigeria that Christians are being targeted has taken a new dimension

This is as Trump's adviser, Walid Phares, asked the US to establish its military base in Nigeria's oil capital, Port Harcourt, which is about 1,370 KM from Maiduguri, the epicentre of terrorist activities

Some Nigerians have started rejecting the US move, saying it is a plot to cause chaos in Nigeria, destabilise everywhere, and turn the country into exactly what is happening in Congo

Nigerians have started expressing mixed reactions to a recent development concerning the allegation by United States President Donald Trump that Christians are being targeted by Islamic extremists in Nigeria.

On Friday, October 31, US President Donald Trump announced that Nigeria has now been listed in the CPC. The announcement was his reaction to the allegations that there was a Christian genocide in Nigeria. He also hinted at a possible US military operation in Nigeria.

The Country of Particular Concern (CPC) refers to a country designated by the United States Secretary of State (under the delegated authority from the president), which is involved in systemic severe violations of religious freedom under the International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA) of 1998 (H.R. 2431) and its amendment of 1999 (Public Law 106-55).

Trump adviser calls for US military base

Taking to social media, Walid Phares, an advisor to Trump and Co-Secretary General of the Transatlantic Parliamentary Group, advised the US to establish a military base in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

Port Harcourt is the headquarters of Nigeria's oil industry, where the country's oil is refined and exported. Oil is the major source of revenue for Nigeria. According to TRT Africa, Port Harcourt is about 1,370 KM from Maiduguri, the epicentre of Nigeria's terror groups.

Nigerians speak against the US plot

However, some Nigerians have taken to the comment section and accused the US government of plotting to steal the country's natural resources. Below are some of their reactions:

Kawu Garba commented:

"By every hour, minute and second, your motives are getting clearer. You want to cause chaos in Nigeria, destabilise everywhere, and turn our country into exactly what you did to Congo. Port Harcourt is very good exit to ship the gold, nickel, and other mineral resources. If you really care about the Christians, which I doubt, you do. Stop funding the Boko Haram terrorists killing us. This is all we ask."

Jane Duru wrote:

"This talk about a 'U.S. emergency base in Port Harcourt' isn’t about humanitarian aid, it’s about oil, geopolitical control, and strategic positioning. Let’s break it down clearly for everyone. 1. Port Harcourt = Nigeria’s oil heart. That’s the entry point to the Niger Delta, where most of Nigeria’s crude is refined and exported. Whoever controls that region controls Nigeria’s economic pulse.

"2. 'Protection of Christians'” is the narrative oil is the motive. They use religion because it divides and distracts. But if their goal was purely humanitarian, they’d build hospitals, schools, and trauma centres, not military bases beside oil pipelines and export terminals."

Oriyomi tweeted:

"USA go give you a slice of bread, collect your bakery."

Foreign ministry reacts to Trump's claim

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has commented on the claim that Nigerian Christians are being killed in massive.

According to the Nigerian government, the claim by the United States President Donald Trump did not reflect the reality on the ground.

US President Donald Trump claimed that there were widespread killings of Christians in Nigeria.

