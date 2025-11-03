Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has reacted to the threat of the United States President Donald Trump to launch a US military operation in Nigeria, with the aim of flushing out "Islamic extremists" in the country.

The US president issued the threat, barely 24 hours after redesignating Nigeria as a "country of personal concern", alleging that the country is no longer safe for Christians, claiming they are being killed massively.

Reacting to Trump's claim, Peter Obi explained that the development should be a concern for everybody, adding that the country lacks the proper leadership required to confront the current security challenges.

The former governor of Anambra maintained that Nigeria must work with the United States to find a solution to the problem. He noted that competent leadership and good governance are the way out to stop the killings in the country.

However, Obi's comment has started generating reactions from some Nigerians, who have governor to the comment section of the 2027 presidential hopeful's post to share their views, which was made on Monday, November 3.

