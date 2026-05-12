Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the worsening insecurity in Nigeria following the reported death of former lawmaker Abba Anas Adamu

Atiku accused the Tinubu administration of failing to protect citizens despite recurring kidnappings and attacks across major highways and communities

The former vice president called for urgent government action and questioned the effectiveness of current security strategies nationwide

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the worsening security situation in Nigeria following the reported death of former House of Representatives member, Abba Anas Adamu, who allegedly died while in captivity after being abducted by bandits along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

Atiku Abubakar has blamed Tinubu for the reported gruesome death of lawmaker. Photo: FB/ABAT,AtikuAbubakar

Source: Facebook

Adamu was said to have been kidnapped on May 3, 2026, and reportedly died nine days later despite efforts by his family to secure his release from the abductors.

Atiku attacks worsening national insecurity

Reacting to the incident, Atiku described the development as another sign of what he called the collapse of security under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, the former vice president said the death of a former federal lawmaker in the custody of criminals reflected a deeper national crisis.

“His death is yet another grim reminder of the worsening collapse of security under the Tinubu administration,” Atiku said.

He questioned the ability of the government to guarantee the safety of citizens, particularly after repeated attacks and abductions on major highways and within communities across the country.

“When a former member of the National Assembly can be abducted on one of the country’s most strategic highways and die in captivity, what hope remains for the ordinary Nigerian who lacks visibility, influence, or protection?” he asked.

Atiku raised an alarm that if a former public officer holder is unsafe, civilians are more vulnerable. Photo: FB/AtikuAbubakar,ABAT

Source: Facebook

Former vice president questions government response

The former presidential candidate accused the federal government of failing to provide effective solutions to the security challenges confronting the country.

According to him, kidnappings, attacks on communities and violent crimes have continued despite repeated assurances from authorities.

“Nigerians are being kidnapped from highways, farms, communities, even their homes, while the government continues to issue sterile statements and recycled assurances that bear no resemblance to the lived reality of our people,” the statement read.

Atiku also criticised what he described as inadequate security measures on the Abuja-Kaduna route, which has witnessed repeated incidents involving bandit attacks and abductions over the years.

“A government that cannot secure its highways cannot claim to govern. A government that watches citizens get hunted like prey has failed the most elementary test of leadership,” he said.

Condolence message to victim’s family

The former vice president extended condolences to the family of the deceased, the people of Jigawa state and Nigerians affected by insecurity across the country.

He urged the federal government to urgently address the security situation and take decisive action against criminal groups operating across several parts of Nigeria.

“At this point, what Nigerians need is not another hollow condolence message. They need decisive leadership, coherent action, and measurable results,” Atiku added.

Bandits Kill Top Ex-Nigerian Lawmaker

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former federal lawmaker and African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Abba Adamu, has reportedly died in captivity after being abducted by bandits on the Abuja-Kaduna expressway.

Adamu, who represented the Birniwa/Guri/Kirikasamma federal constituency of Jigawa State in the House of Representatives between 2007 and 2011, was kidnapped on Monday around the Jere axis of the busy highway.

Source: Legit.ng