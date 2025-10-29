Nollywood actress, now running for Anambra governor under AAC, has unveiled new campaign photos

Her stylish campaign shoot quickly became a hot topic online, with many debating her beauty, courage, and political ambition

Amid mixed reactions, Chioma responded boldly, saying beauty, brains, and courage can coexist in one woman

Nollywood actress and politician Chioma Ifemeludike is trending after her campaign photos ahead of the November 8 Anambra governorship election surfaced online.

The actress, who is contesting under the African Action Congress (AAC), took to social media to unveil a series of photos and videos showcasing her campaign message and political drive.

Dressed in elegant outfits, Chioma declared herself the “best candidate for the job.”

Actress Chioma Ifemeludike, now running for Anambra governor under AAC, unveils new campaign. Photos: @ife_dike/X

She wrote:

“I am the flag bearer of the African Action Congress, and I’m proud to say that I’m the best candidate in the November 8 Anambra gubernatorial election. The lighthouse is about to be lit,” she wrote.

Within minutes, the campaign photos began trending on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, with thousands of Nigerians reacting.

While many praised her confidence, intellect, and elegance, others questioned whether her glamorous presentation was fit for politics.

Unbothered by the chatter, Chioma Ifemeludike responded the following day with a new post and campaign video.

She added:

“Do not let them gaslight or confuse you. Yes, we can have beauty and brains in one body. Beauty and elegance are about courage, kindness, and intelligence. Chioma is that woman. Ndi Anambra must vote for social change.”

In the short clip, she addressed her motivation for joining politics and the challenges of being a woman in a space still dominated by men.

She spoke passionately about ending political patriarchy and urged young Nigerians.

See the posts here:

Reactions trail Chioma Ifemeludike's post:

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media below:

@2wyth.gbedupoet:

"There’s no customized dress code for leadership. If she has the capacity and the dream, let her go for it. The people who dress like Deeper Life are the looters of public funds, therefore it’s not by dressing. Please format your mind from mental slavery."

@leeeymarrrrh:

"You all claiming there’s no certain dress code for political office are so unbelievable sha … she can dress more nice than this please please"

@flo_316:

"Is the one the current governors son is wearing on IG no bad pass this one?"

@smart_knowledge65:

"I wanted to criticize her,but coming to comment section, one guy wrote that most of the looters are the ones that dress like Deeperlife members. Let's evaluate her capacity and her past records. Because i can support anyone against Soludo"

Chioma Ifemeludike's new campaign pictures trend online. Photo: @ife_dike/X.

