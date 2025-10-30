Tension gripped an Anambra community as a late-night encounter between security forces and armed men ended abruptly

Awka, Anambra state - The President General of Ezinifite Town Union in Anambra state, Hon. Sylvanus Udezuka, has expressed heartfelt appreciation for the effective collaboration between the Nigerian police and the Agunechemba vigilante operatives, which successfully thwarted a potentially deadly attack by criminal gangs targeting the community.

The Police-led Joint Security Force (JSF) in Anambra, on Monday, October 27, foiled an armed attack on Ezinifite community, Nnewi South local government area (LGA) of the state.

Fortunately, the attack was successfully repelled, following a swift response and resistance from the combined security team of the police and Agunechemba vigilante operatives in the area.

The Joint Security Force engaged the assailants in a gunfire exchange, leading to the death of one of the attackers, while the others escaped into a surrounding bush with bullet injuries.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the report in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, October 28.

Ikenga said that during the combined operation by the police and the state vigilante group called Agunechemba, one suspect was "neutralised" while others escaped with various degrees of bullet wounds.

He said that one pump-action gun, as well as the dead body of the suspect, was recovered from the scene of the gun battle.

According to him, offensive and intelligence follow-up operations were currently ongoing in collaboration with the police tactical teams to track and apprehend the fleeing suspects.

The police spokesman said the Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Ikioye Orutugu, is commending the bravery of the local vigilante group.

He said that Orutugu assured residents that the command remained fully committed to securing all communities, especially as the November 8 governorship election approaches.

Meanwhile, the Ezinifite community has commended the joint team of police and Agunechemba who foiled the attack.

Community leader hails police, vigilante security collaboration

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng correspondent on Tuesday, October 28, president general of Ezinifite Town Union, Hon. Sylvanus Udezuka, said that the united front presented by the Nigerian police and local vigilante groups symbolises a significant stride in community security efforts.

He said, "This partnership not only demonstrates a proactive approach to law enforcement, but also emphasises the importance of local involvement in maintaining safety. I want to praise this collaboration and urge the joint team to extend this kind of coordinated effort to other communities facing the problem of insecurity in this state."

"The thwarted attack also represents a critical moment for Ezinifite, where the safety and well-being of residents were preserved; thanks to the swift and coordinated response of both agencies. This success underscores the importance of vigilance and preparedness in confronting criminal activities that threaten community peace."

"We're happy with the police and Agunechemba vigilante, and urge our people to always cooperate with security forces to help them fight crime and criminal activities."

The President General emphasised the need for sustained efforts by the police, local vigilante groups, and community members in combating these threats, and further urged continuous support for law enforcement agencies. He also hinted at the importance of managing crime and criminal activities.

While commending the current efforts, the President General also called for increased support and resources for both the police and vigilante groups for effective crime prevention and community safety.

The President General, while commending the stride as a moment of victory for Ezinifite community, said that it serves as an important reminder of the ongoing security challenge faced by other communities and the need for continued vigilance, collaboration, and support in the fight against crime and criminal activities.

