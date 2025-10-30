Africa Digital Media Awards

Global site navigation

Local editions

Community Leader Speaks After Joint Task Force Foils Deadly Attack in Anambra, Neutralises Suspect
Nigeria

Community Leader Speaks After Joint Task Force Foils Deadly Attack in Anambra, Neutralises Suspect

by  Mokwugo Solomon
4 min read
  • Tension gripped an Anambra community as a late-night encounter between security forces and armed men ended abruptly
  • The community leader, however, spoke to Legit.ng after a swift joint operation unsettled criminal elements in the area
  • Police commended the local vigilance as quiet cooperation hinted at a new security approach ahead of the state polls

CHECK OUT: Share Your Feedback on Legit.ng & Win Access to Our Copywriting Course!

Awka, Anambra state - The President General of Ezinifite Town Union in Anambra state, Hon. Sylvanus Udezuka, has expressed heartfelt appreciation for the effective collaboration between the Nigerian police and the Agunechemba vigilante operatives, which successfully thwarted a potentially deadly attack by criminal gangs targeting the community.

The Police-led Joint Security Force (JSF) in Anambra, on Monday, October 27, foiled an armed attack on Ezinifite community, Nnewi South local government area (LGA) of the state.

Read also

Tragedy as 2 die during reported clash over leadership of Jummat mosque

Police and vigilante foil armed invasion; Anambra leader hails bravery.
Anambra community head speaks after police, vigilante repel armed attack. Photo credit: Anadolu / Contributor
Source: Getty Images

Fortunately, the attack was successfully repelled, following a swift response and resistance from the combined security team of the police and Agunechemba vigilante operatives in the area.

The Joint Security Force engaged the assailants in a gunfire exchange, leading to the death of one of the attackers, while the others escaped into a surrounding bush with bullet injuries.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the report in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, October 28.

Ikenga said that during the combined operation by the police and the state vigilante group called Agunechemba, one suspect was "neutralised" while others escaped with various degrees of bullet wounds.

Read also

Police ban vigilante, other security outfits ahead of Anambra governorship election, give reasons

He said that one pump-action gun, as well as the dead body of the suspect, was recovered from the scene of the gun battle.

According to him, offensive and intelligence follow-up operations were currently ongoing in collaboration with the police tactical teams to track and apprehend the fleeing suspects.

The police spokesman said the Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Ikioye Orutugu, is commending the bravery of the local vigilante group.

He said that Orutugu assured residents that the command remained fully committed to securing all communities, especially as the November 8 governorship election approaches.

Read also

Well-dressed lady enters police station, files complaint against scorching sun, draws action

Meanwhile, the Ezinifite community has commended the joint team of police and Agunechemba who foiled the attack.

Community leader hails police, vigilante security collaboration

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng correspondent on Tuesday, October 28, president general of Ezinifite Town Union, Hon. Sylvanus Udezuka, said that the united front presented by the Nigerian police and local vigilante groups symbolises a significant stride in community security efforts.

Ezinifite leader reacts to gun battle that saved residents from attackers.
Community leader urges continued vigilance after JTF stops armed gang. Photo credit: OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT / Contributor
Source: Getty Images

He said, "This partnership not only demonstrates a proactive approach to law enforcement, but also emphasises the importance of local involvement in maintaining safety. I want to praise this collaboration and urge the joint team to extend this kind of coordinated effort to other communities facing the problem of insecurity in this state."
"The thwarted attack also represents a critical moment for Ezinifite, where the safety and well-being of residents were preserved; thanks to the swift and coordinated response of both agencies. This success underscores the importance of vigilance and preparedness in confronting criminal activities that threaten community peace."

Read also

Oyo: Armed robbers ambush customer with large cash, wound police officer in brazen attack

"We're happy with the police and Agunechemba vigilante, and urge our people to always cooperate with security forces to help them fight crime and criminal activities."

The President General emphasised the need for sustained efforts by the police, local vigilante groups, and community members in combating these threats, and further urged continuous support for law enforcement agencies. He also hinted at the importance of managing crime and criminal activities.

While commending the current efforts, the President General also called for increased support and resources for both the police and vigilante groups for effective crime prevention and community safety.

The President General, while commending the stride as a moment of victory for Ezinifite community, said that it serves as an important reminder of the ongoing security challenge faced by other communities and the need for continued vigilance, collaboration, and support in the fight against crime and criminal activities.

Yoruba girl excels in Igbo, wins big in Anambra

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Miss Saka Aliyat, a Yoruba student at Choice De Immaculate Demonstration School in Obosi, Anambra, emerged as the best graduating student, excelling in Igbo language and multiple other subjects.

Read also

Tragedy as UniJos student allegedly kills, buries colleague in shallow grave

Aliyat, originally from Osun State, also secured top marks in English, Chemistry, Physics, Biology, Economics, and Marketing. She received multiple awards for discipline, hard work, punctuality and peer affinity.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Mokwugo Solomon avatar

Mokwugo Solomon (Anambra State Correspondent) Anambra's regional correspondent Mokwugwo Solomon is an Editor, Investigative Journalist, and Media Consultant, with a wealth of experience spanning 17 years. He bagged his B/Ed degree in English Education from University of Abuja, now Yakubu Gowon University. After 17 years in various areas of journalism, Mokwugwo Solomon is now the Correspondent of Legit.ng in Anambra State, Nigeria, where he applies his expertise to provide incisive coverage of events. Contact him at: mokwugwosolomon@gmail.com OR: +2348063831036.

Tags:
Hot: