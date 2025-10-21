Governor Alex Otti has reacted to the report that he has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The Abia state governor denied the report that he has dumped the Labour Party (LP) for the ruling APC

Several reports are making the rounds on social media, claiming that Governor Otti has defected to the APC

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Umuahia, Abia State – Governor Alex Otti of Abia State said he has not joined the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Governor Otti dismissed reports of dumping the Labour Party for the ruling APC.

The governor stated this while reacting to social media reports alleging that he has defected to the APC.

The Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, said political propagandists are responsible for the fabricated report.

Kanu said political propagandists are unsettled by Governor Otti’s consistent delivery of good governance and his growing popularity across party lines.

As reported by Vanguard, Kanu made this known in a statement issued on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

He said the publication is a desperate attempt to distract the people and sow seeds of confusion where none exist.

The Commissioner insisted that Governor Otti remains a committed member of the Labour Party.

He urged the people of Abia state to disregard the false report and treat the report as another cheap propaganda.

“Governor Alex Otti remains a committed and proud member of the Labour Party, the platform under which the good people of Abia overwhelmingly elected him to serve.

“His focus remains unshaken, to rebuild Abia, restore accountability, and deliver the dividends of democracy to every citizen of the state."

Adeleke denies plan to defect to APC

Recall that Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke said he will not dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Governor Adeleke said he has no plan to dump the PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor expressed his loyalty to the PDP amid a gale of defections rocking the PDP.

Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri resigns from PDP

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that Bayelsa state governor Douye Diri resigned from the PDP, sparking speculation about his next political move.

His decision, announced at the Bayelsa State Government House, received backing from 23 members of the House of Assembly, including the Speaker.

The defection follows a similar move by Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, who left the PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC) just a day earlier.

