Governor Alex Otti of Abia state has issued a stern warning to individuals allegedly plotting to rig the 2027 governorship election, telling them to “write their will” before attempting to subvert the people’s mandate.

Speaking during his monthly media chat at the Government House in Umuahia on Thursday, October 15, Otti said intelligence reports had reached him that some political actors were already holding meetings and making plans to “take over the state” through unlawful means.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State sounds a tough warning to those planning to manipulate the state's 2027 election results. Photo credit: Alex Otti

“I’ve heard that some people around him said if they must take over the state, they will write results.

“The only advice I have for them is that if they truly want to write results, they should write something else before that time, you know what it is? Their will. Because this is our state, nobody can intimidate us," the governor said.

Governor warns against premature political campaigns

Governor Otti also cautioned politicians against engaging in early political campaigns, stressing that doing so violates electoral laws, Vanguard reported.

He advised aspirants and their supporters to await the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s official timetable before beginning any campaign activities.

“We must respect the law. If INEC releases the timetable and says this is when campaigns start, and you begin before then, you put yourself in harm’s way, you can even be disqualified before the election," he stated.

Otti emphasised that any political gathering or public declaration of intention before INEC’s announcement amounts to early campaigning, Punch reported.

“When you gather people and you’re telling them you’re going to take over the state in 2027, you’re campaigning. It is not right,” he warned.

Abia people will decide their leader, says Otti

The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, warns those allegedly preparing to rig the 2027 governorship election to desist immediately. Photo credit: Alex Otti

Reaffirming his belief in the power of the electorate, Otti, who was elected under the Labour Party in 2023, maintained that Abians will freely choose their next governor through the ballot.

“If anyone wants to run for election, once INEC blows the whistle, let them pick up a form and start campaigning. It’s for Abia people to decide who would be their governor,” he said.

