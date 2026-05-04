A 35-year-old man who took part in the 2026 UTME exam has shared his JAMB score on social media

The individual who forced him to take part in the exam mentioned the total JAMB score the man got

He explained how he was able to ensure the individual did not flee or escape from the JAMB examination centre

A 35-year-old man who took part in the 2026 UTME examination has finally checked his JAMB score days after he wrote the exam.

The screenshot showing what the elderly man scored in each of the subjects he took in the JAMB exam made the post go viral.

Man who was convinced to write JAMB posts his 2026 UTME result. Left image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Twitter/@6E6D6D61, Getty Images/JohnnyGreig

Source: Twitter

35-year-old man posts UTME result

An individual who appeared to be a friend of the 35-year-old man shared the post online.

He, @6E6D6D61, explained that he is happy because the 35-year-old man he encouraged to sit for the 2026 JAMB exam has seen his result.

He said:

“Today is a very important day for me. I convinced a man of 35 to go and take JAMB earlier this year.”

He explained further that it has always been the dream of the man to return to school, and he encouraged him to register and also drove him to the examination venue.

He said:

“It has always been his dream to go to school, but life has not been fair. I encouraged him because he had literally given up.”

“I drove him to his centre because I was sure he would likely grow cold feet.”

He continued that the man had told him before seeing his result that he might fail, as his brain is now old, but he insisted that he wrote the exam anyway.

He added:

“He said his brain is now old and he will likely fail. I insisted he write anyway. Took him to the centre.”

“Stayed there with him the whole day so that he would not ‘escape’. Stayed there even with all the delays from JAMB.”

“Watched him go inside. Then when he was done, drove him home. I am a lover of education and, at my core, I believe it is impossible to break free from poverty without education.”

35-year-old man shares 2026 JAMB result after being forced to write exam. Photo Source: Twitter/@6E6D6D61

Source: Twitter

Days after the completion of the JAMB exam, the 35-year-old man finally shared the score he got in the 2026 UTME.

He concluded:

“Anyway, good JAMB result came out today. He sent it to me. Aggregate: 243. I am a proud man today.”

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that an art student became popular online after sharing his 2026 UTME result. He scored 84 in Government and 80 in Literature, and his total JAMB score was 305.

The student said he worked hard and believed in God. He said his effort was not wasted.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that an art student broke down in tears after checking her 2026 UTME result and seeing her total JAMB score.

She shared a screenshot of her result on social media and said she felt very sad about her performance, especially after writing JAMB in previous years and still not getting admission.

The young lady explained that she had tried several times to gain admission into her chosen university, including passing post-UTME exams, but she was still not accepted. She said she felt tired and discouraged after her latest result.

JAMB: Science student shares 2026 UTME score

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a science student shared her 2026 UTME result online and got many people talking. She said she scored 87 in Chemistry and 88 in Physics, and her total JAMB score was 314.

The young lady said she was not well prepared for the exam and that the questions were hard, but she still did very well. Many people online praised her and congratulated her on her good result.

Source: Legit.ng