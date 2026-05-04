Seun Kuti has opened up about his feud with his colleague Wizkid while granting an interview

He spoke about his plans regarding the singer while the interviewer tried to calm him down

What he said he would do got Wizkid’s fans reacting, as they dragged him and gave him a piece of their minds

Nigerian singer Seun Kuti is not ready to let go of his beef with his colleague Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid, anytime soon.

The two singers have been at loggerheads over a comment made by fans of Wizkid, after which the singer also lashed out at Kuti.

Fans react as Seun Kuti revisits feud with Wizkid, says he won’t forgive singer. Photo credit@bigbirdkuti/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

While granting an interview, the host asked him about his feud with Wizkid, and he stated that he was not letting it go.

According to him, there was nothing to say about the Ojuelegba crooner, adding that their beef is “for life.”

He also noted that people cannot speak against his father and expect him to ignore it, adding that there was no going back on his position.

Seun Kuti shares more on feud with Wizkid

Reacting, the interviewer suggested that Wizkid may have been hurt by Seun Kuti's video, which prompted his comments on X.

Seun Kuti trends over interview about feud with Wizkid. Photo credit@bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

However, Kuti disagreed, asking if Wizkid could be hurt and still go ahead to insult his own father.

Wizkid FC reacts to Seun Kuti’s comments

Fans of the superstar also reacted strongly, expressing anger over Kuti’s remarks.

Some questioned his relevance, while others insisted that Wizkid does not have time for him or his father, advising him to move on.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions trail Seun Kuti's interview about Wizkid

Legit.ng complied reactions of fans. Here are comments about the singer's video below:

@connie_thickbae reacted:

"Wizkid said nothing bad to your dad..you pushed him to say what he said so guy you go try rest no be only you Fela born."

@dempedroon commented:

"The same people praising him against VDM are now cursing him because he talks bad about big Wiz, this world, huh."

@eebliss__ stated:

"Like say Wizkid sef won settle with you, normally you na less so don’t feel among."

@calvin_iordye shared:

"This one think say Wizkid send him papa? Who is this guy self. Abi, you already know Wiz no go send your papa before."

@iamfreshbrain commented:

"If person tell you say Wizkid no send you, you no go believe? This one really think say he get any relevance for Wiz front."

Seun Kuti speaks on absence at Davido's wedding

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Seun Kuti opened up about how he felt after his younger colleague, Davido, did not invite him to his traditional wedding in June.

He said that Davido would come to New Afrika Shrine to drink with about 100 people, yet he left him out of his wedding guest list.

Seun Kuti also spoke about why his music does not trend and ways he is better than his late father, Fela Kuti.

Source: Legit.ng