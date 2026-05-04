A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI), who wept over her 300-level result, has taken to social media to speak

The individual mentioned the grade she finished with from the university despite her experience in the 300-level

She also mentioned the job she recently got, not long after she graduated from the popular university

A graduate of the University of Ibadan who burst into tears after seeing her 300-level result has trended online after revealing what she eventually finished with.

The young lady explained that before her 300-level results were released, she spent most of her time on social media, especially TikTok.

Lady who wept in 300 level celebrates graduation and new job. Photo Source: Tiktok/adeolabadmus87

Source: TikTok

University of Ibadan graduate shares school experience

However, what she saw after checking her 300-level results made her feel bad about herself, and she burst into tears.

In the video, @adeolabadmus87 introduced herself:

“My name is Adeola, and I recently graduated from the University of Ibadan with a first class degree. From my 100 level up to my 300 level days in university, anyone who knows me well knows how I enjoyed creating content on TikTok and Instagram. But after I saw my 300 level result, I cried for 40 days and 40 nights.”

As a result of what she saw in her results, she began to put in more effort into her academics and studied hard to achieve a better grade.

Eventually, she revealed what she had finished with from the institution.

Her statement:

“My 300 level results were not good at all, and I was this close to finishing with a 2:1, which I did not want at all. At that point, I knew I had to make a decision and choose TikTok and Instagram or my academics. So I told myself I was going to focus more on my academics and give little time to social media because I can always come back to social media to create content. But if I miss this opportunity of graduating with good grades, I might not get it again.”

UI graduate who cried over 300-level result shares final grade, job update. Photo Source: Tiktok/adeolabadmus87

Source: TikTok

Also in the same TikTok video, the graduate mentioned the type of job she does now that she is out of school.

She added:

“Three months after graduation, I did it. I currently work as a customer service representative in a fintech company.”

Reactions as UI graduate bags first class

𝑀𝓈 𝒯𝑒𝓂𝒾 shared:

"I’ve been with you since 100lvl Ade 😭 congratulations my love ❤️and welcome back."

𝕾𝖚𝖘𝖆𝖓 added:

Glosssyyy Its been long time i cane across ur page."

Bambi noted:

"Congratulations, my love."

TheImoleBanjo added:

"Osheyyy, welcome backk."

SoftWendy shared:

"Adeola it's been ages ooo. I'm so happy for your growth."

Ennymoney noted:

"Congratulations baby girl and welcome back."

𝑩𝒍𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒆𝒅 said:

"Welcome back momma I really miss your content,I checked your page literally every week."

SoftWendy added:

"Adeola it's been ages ooo. I'm so happy for your growth."

precious shared:

"Been a while dear."

The big RAJPUT noted:

"I miss you on this app baby girl."

Adenuga Dorcas noted;

"Congratulations bby gal."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan graduate shared how she faced many problems in school, including tiredness, health issues, and repeating a year in medical school. She said she almost left school, but she did not give up.

In the end, she finished her MBBS degree. She also won a prize for doing very well in school and started some businesses while still studying.

UI nursing student graduates with first-class honors

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a nursing student of the University of Ibadan graduated with a first-class degree after seven years in school.

She started school in 2019 to study nursing. Her course was meant to last five years, but she finished in seven years. She was also given an award for doing very well in her studies.

Source: Legit.ng