A Nigerian lady who got an affordable apartment in Lagos shared how badly maintained it was by the previous occupants

She stated that her new landlord had decided not to renovate the house, and she took up the burden upon herself

In her viral video, she shared how she renovated the apartment and mentioned the promise her landlord made to her

A Nigerian lady showed how she renovated the affordable apartment she got in Lagos.

According to her, the house was badly maintained by the previous occupants, and she decided to renovate it to her style.

A lady buys new doors and installs POP ceilings as she renovates her house. Photo: @eriataalexandra

Source: TikTok

Lady renovates affordable Lagos apartment

Identified as @eriataalexandra on TikTok, she showed the state of the house and how she worked on the doors, POP ceilings, and other parts of the house.

She also wired the house and changed the kitchen and bathroom sinks because the former ones were ugly.

The video was captioned:

“Renovating this affordable apartment with me on a budget! Did I make the right choice?!”

In the comments, she added:

“Btw my landlord promised not to increase the rent or kick me out but it’s not written on paper! Should I still be worried? You guys! My landlord said I don’t need a written agreement so I don’t think I have anything to worry about fr!

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions as lady renovates affordable Lagos apartment

NAKIVA SKIN said:

"What you should have done was have an agreement with him before you start changing anything and have it in writing , signed by him and his lawyer or agent . Because he can do the undo when he sees how fine the house how looks."

Omonickky said:

"Hope you paid for 2years ….wont be surprised if he increases the rent or ask you to moved out after one yr."

Luxe locks by Annabelle said:

"U for just buy the house oooo."

minahluxuryskincare said:

"Pls get your paper work i did this and my landlord is stressing me and served me notice in a yr pls get your agreement in papers with a law on both sides."

linkin____ said:

"He was suppose to sign agreement jot just ordinary word that can be changed anytime."

P R O M I S E said:

"For person house ??"

Eminem said:

"Hope you will not regret this."

Maggiebaebe| UGC said:

"Girl be happy thats all that matters anyway…can’t wait to seee d end result and yeah if u need a roommate holla."

A lady shows how she renovated a rented apartment and shares her landlord’s reaction. Photo: @eriataalexandra

Source: TikTok

In related stories, a Nigerian lady showed a Lagos apartment with N1.1 million yearly rent while another man showed a dilapidated apartment going for N1.2m yearly rent in Surulere.

Lady displays Lagos apartment with N550k rent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady displayed the apartment with N550,000 rent, which a Lagos agent took her to while house hunting.

She showed the interior of the house, including the kitchen and bathroom, which had a bathtub in it.

People reacted after seeing the interior of the building, sharing similar experiences about their house hunting in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng