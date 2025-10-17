The Abia Renaissance Group has petitioned Nigeria’s top security agencies to investigate Abia state governor Alex Otti over alleged incitement

The group accused Otti of making inflammatory remarks that could endanger residents and fuel political unrest

ARG urged the police, DSS, and NSA to intervene and ensure the safety of all Abians as tension reportedly grows in the state

Umahia, Abia state - A civil advocacy group in southeastern Nigeria has called on federal security agencies to investigate Abia state governor Alex Otti over alleged threats of violence and increasing acts of political intimidation against residents.

The Abia Renaissance Group (ARG), a socio-political organisation, made the call in a petition addressed to the Inspector General of Police, the National Security Adviser, and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Abia group urges DSS and police to question Governor Alex Otti over alleged incitement and threats to peace.

Source: Facebook

“Alarming Rhetoric” from Gov Otti, group alleges

In a joint statement signed by ARG chairman Surv. Kelechi Uwakwe and Secretary Comrade Emma Nwangwu, the group accused the governor of making “reckless and inciting utterances” that could stoke unrest in the state.

“It is worrisome that a sitting governor, whose constitutional role includes protecting lives and property, is now issuing veiled death threats against Abians exercising their democratic rights,” the statement read.

The group cited remarks reportedly made by Governor Otti during a media interaction in his hometown, where he allegedly warned those making plans to “take over the state” through unlawful means to “first write their will”. The ARG described the statement as “an incitement to violence.”

Otti's supporters accused of threatening opposition

The organisation also alleged that some of Otti’s supporters, emboldened by his comments, had openly threatened political rivals and citizens. According to ARG, there have been reported threats to “stone or machete” those campaigning for other political parties, particularly in the commercial city of Aba.

“Abia has long been known for its peaceful political environment and tolerance,” the statement said. “Unfortunately, the governor’s recent conduct has introduced fear and growing tension across communities.”

DSS, police urged to intervene

ARG urged the DSS and other security agencies to invite Governor Otti for questioning, investigate the alleged threats made by his loyalists, and take measures to ensure the political safety of all residents.

“No individual, no matter how highly placed, should be allowed to undermine the peace and security of the state,” the group said, stressing that “Abia belongs to all, not to a single man or party.”

Meanwhile, Governor Otti has not reacted to the allegations.

Source: Legit.ng