A Nigerian dad and his 24-year-old son have achieved postgraduate degrees at Delta State University, Abraka (DELSU)

Both father and son were honoured at the 18th convocation ceremony of Delta State University, which was held on Saturday, May 2

While the father bagged a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in International Relations, his son earned a Master of Science (MSc) degree in Mass Communication

A heartwarming feat came to light at Delta State University, Abraka (DELSU) as a father and his son earned postgraduate degrees at the university's 18th convocation ceremony for the 2024/2025 academic session, on Saturday, May 2.

High Chief Sheriff Mulade, the newly elected National Treasurer of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), bagged a PhD in International Relations. At the same time, his son, David Sheriff Mulade, achieved a master's degree in Mass Communication.

A father bagged a PhD at DELSU, while his son earned a master's degree. Photo Credit: GbaramatuVoice TV, BoldScholar News

Source: Facebook

Photos of the father and son were shared on Facebook by GbaramatuVoice TV and thrilled internet users.

DELSU: Son reacts to feat with father

David, 24, who spoke with journalists after the event, expressed gratitude to his father for his support and for being a good example to him.

David, a practising journalist with GbaramatuVoice, noted that the academic achievement is a continuation of the foundation his father laid and would solidify his journalism career.

“I am grateful to my father for his constant support and example.

"This achievement is a continuation of the foundation he has laid, and it will further strengthen my career in journalism and media practice.”

Observers have hailed the father-son academic feat as a great reflection of commitment to education and personal improvement.

A father and his son make history at Delta State University. Photo Credit: GbaramatuVoice TV

Source: Facebook

DELSU: Netizens celebrate father, son graduation

Legit.ng has compiled some social media reactions to the father and son graduation below:

Senr Comr Augustine Monkoroama said:

"Congratulations Daddy, and David my brother another womb I'm glad and excited over this achievement indeed is a sign of hard work and continue investment on relevancy of life."

Ingo Isaiah Tam said:

"Congratulations to a proud father and a wonderful son.

"More wins."

Obulia Jackson said:

"This is awesome, congratulations to you both, wishing you both more academic achievements."

Engr Abraham Yerinmearede Erebugha said:

"Congratulations, Dr Sheriff Mulade for your exemplary life."

Lizzy Gabriel Edokpolor said:

"Big congratulations to the Sheriff's.... More achievements to come."

Engr Callistus Njoku said:

"Congratulations on a well deserved honour. This underscores the fact that diligence, hard work, determination, focus, seriousness and planning are ingredients to success.

"This is not the end of the road. I look forward to achieving more accolades in future.

"Congratulations."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that twin brother and sister had graduated from the University of Ibadan with different grades.

Twin brothers graduate with first class honours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that twin brothers who studied at the University of Ibadan had graduated with first-class honours.

This was made known in a post shared on social media by one of the twins. Fagbemi Elijah Taiwo announced that initially, they both didn't plan to post their achievements on social media until their dream or academic plans became a reality.

He spoke about their achievements in the viral post, announcing the degree they both finished with and from the same institution. After speaking about their degrees, he revealed the CGPAs they each finished with from the University of Ibadan.

Source: Legit.ng