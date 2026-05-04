A young lady who graduated from the University of Ibadan has been officially inducted into the nursing profession

She revealed that she almost studied a different course in 2018 but decided to retake JAMB to pursue her dream

The graduate also successfully balanced her academics with leadership roles and a footwear business while on campus

Sarah Abereola, a recent graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI), has celebrated her official induction as a nurse.

In a detailed post, Sarah shared the challenges she faced, including her initial decision to study any course just to avoid staying at home after secondary school.

A University of Ibadan student who almost didn't study nursing finally bags a degree. Photo: LinkedIn/ Sarah Abereola

Source: UGC

Decision to wait

Sarah explained that after graduating secondary school in 2018, she was ready to accept any admission offered to her by an institution.

However, she met people who advised her to "pause" and try again for the course she truly desired.

Sarah said:

"I listened. I retook JAMB, and I got into the University of Ibadan to study Nursing, the course I truly wanted."

Life as a UI student

The new nurse noted that the journey was not easy, as the clinical postings and lectures stretched her capacity.

Despite the academic pressure, she started a footwear business to support herself and solve a need for students.

She also held several leadership positions, including serving as a member of the UI Student Representative Council (SRC) and leading a fellowship of over 100 ladies.

Choosing a path

Sarah, who graduated with Second Class Honors (Upper Division), stated that she does not want to practice nursing in a conventional way.

She expressed a strong interest in community health systems and advocacy for vulnerable communities.

Sarah said:

"On the 29th of April, I was inducted as a nurse. And I’m just getting started."

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Sarah Abereola's post below:

Choosegold Peter said:

"Congratulations girl, you deserve all and even more."

Faith Obamomi said:

"Congratulations Sarah Abereola 🎊🎊 You do good work and this is inspiring."

Blessing Olusoji said:

"Congratulations ma'am I am a second year nursing student in the university of Ibadan and I know my testimony is near Congratulations once again ma"

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng