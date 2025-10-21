Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke said he will not dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Governor Adeleke said he has no plan to dump the PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

The governor expressed his loyalty to the PDP amid a gale of defections rocking the PDP

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja – Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke has denied a plan to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adeleke said there has been speculation that he is planning to join the APC because he has friends there.

PDP Governor says he is a loyal member of the PDP. Photo credit: Ademola Adeleke

Source: Twitter

The governor said he is not concerned about the gale of defections, as individuals have the right to make their own decision.

As reported by Daily Trust, Adeleke said that would not change anything in the PDP.

He stated this while addressing journalists after the inaugural meeting of the Accommodation Sub-Committee of the forthcoming PDP convention at Legacy House, Maitama, Abuja.

“I’m a very civilised person. If I have friends in the APC and they invite me to a wedding or social function, I will attend. That doesn’t mean I’m joining them. As we speak, I am the Deputy Chairman of our convention, which holds on the 15th and 16th of November, and I remain a loyal member of the PDP. I also chair the Accommodation Committee.

“The PDP does not believe in propaganda or endless talk. Many people from other parties are also defecting; that’s politics. But everyone has the right to do as they wish. Our focus is on unity, organisation, and success. By God’s grace, our convention will be a great success, and the PDP will continue to grow from strength to strength.”

Governor Adeleke described the ongoing crisis in the PDP as a family affair, and a meeting is being held to resolve their issues internally.

“We are meeting and resolving our issues internally. It is a family affair. We do not want anyone outside to add sugar, pepper, or salt to the matter; we are handling it ourselves. The PDP is a family, and we know how to manage our affairs.”

Governor Adeleke admits he has friends in the APC. Photo credit: Ademola Adeleke

Source: Twitter

Enugu governor Peter Mbah defects to APC

Recall that Enugu state governor Peter Mbah finally dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Governor Mbah defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

The governor explained his decision to dump the PDP under which he was elected in 2023, to the ruling APC.

Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri resigns from PDP

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State resigned from the PDP, sparking speculation about his next political move.

His decision, announced at the Bayelsa State Government House, received backing from 23 members of the House of Assembly, including the Speaker.

The defection follows a similar move by Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, who left the PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC) just a day earlier.

Source: Legit.ng